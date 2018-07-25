Miami Spice 2018: Ten Restaurants for Sushi and Sashimi

Miami Spice returns August 1. For two months, indulge in
Running through September 30, the program was started 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote the city's restaurants to visitors and locals. Since its inception, Spice has grown to include hundreds of participating restaurants across Miami-Dade County.
Here are menu highlights from ten of this year's restaurants offering sushi, sashimi, and other raw-fish dishes.
Katsuya South Beach. The Spice dinner menu, which is offered weekdays only, boasts crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and a chef's choice platter of sushi or sashimi. Top it off with dessert. Instead of limiting yourself to one choice, opt for two — warm doughnuts with passionfruit, and assorted mochi ice cream — for an extra $4. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; sbe.com.
NaiYaRa. This Miami Beach restaurant is serving its signature Shoma roll during Spice. It's made with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and yuzu miso and topped with tuna tataki. The dinner menu also offers
Blue Ribbon. In South Beach, Blue Ribbon, the famed New York City brand's first Miami outpost, offers one of the most generous sushi and sashimi dinner menus. Highlights include
Azabu Miami Beach. Based on a sister concept in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood that earned a Michelin star for serving traditional and somewhat affordable omakase, Azabu Miami Beach offers a sushi bowl on its nightly Spice dinner menu. An order includes a day's selection of mixed sashimi, which is served over warm sushi rice. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.
Zuma. During lunch, Zuma serves a sashimi selection with avocado and
Sushi Garage. For dinner during Miami Spice, a
Tanuki. The Miami Beach Asian restaurant offers a number of sushi and sashimi items during Spice. For dinner, opt for a summer roll stuffed with crab salad and served with shishito dipping sauce; a tasting trio of a chef's sashimi selection; or a sushi and roll combination, which includes a choice of nigiri or sashimi and a signature
SushiSamba Miami Beach. During lunch, brunch, and dinner, SushiSamba offers a mixed sushi plate as an entrée. It includes tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, snow crab, and avocado. Vegetarians can opt for the Amazonian roll — containing
Sushi Club. In Coral Gables, Sushi Club offers Spice menus for lunch and dinner. Both includes a chef's sushi combination, with nine pieces at
26 Sushi & Tapas. For Miami Spice lunch at this Surfside restaurant, try the Salmon Love Roll, stuffed with cream cheese, scallions, and sweet sauce. During dinner, the Omg Roll Tuna includes avocado, jalapeño, crisp shallots, hamachi, and a citrus sauce. 9487 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-570-2626; 26sushitapas.com.
