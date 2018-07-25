Miami Spice 2018: Ten Restaurants for Sushi and Sashimi

Miami Spice returns August 1. For two months, indulge in prix fixes ($23 for lunch and $39 for dinner) at more than 240 restaurants across town.

Running through September 30, the program was started 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote the city's restaurants to visitors and locals. Since its inception, Spice has grown to include hundreds of participating restaurants across Miami-Dade County.

Here are menu highlights from ten of this year's restaurants offering sushi, sashimi, and other raw-fish dishes.