Assorted nigiri at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.
Assorted nigiri at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.
CandaceWest.com

Miami Spice 2018: Ten Restaurants for Sushi and Sashimi

Clarissa Buch | July 25, 2018 | 8:30am
Miami Spice returns August 1. For two months, indulge in prix fixes ($23 for lunch and $39 for dinner) at more than 240 restaurants across town.

Running through September 30, the program was started 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote the city's restaurants to visitors and locals. Since its inception, Spice has grown to include hundreds of participating restaurants across Miami-Dade County.

Here are menu highlights from ten of this year's restaurants offering sushi, sashimi, and other raw-fish dishes.

Courtesy photo

Katsuya South Beach. The Spice dinner menu, which is offered weekdays only, boasts crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and a chef's choice platter of sushi or sashimi. Top it off with dessert. Instead of limiting yourself to one choice, opt for two — warm doughnuts with passionfruit, and assorted mochi ice cream — for an extra $4. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; sbe.com.

Courtesy of NaiYaRa

NaiYaRa. This Miami Beach restaurant is serving its signature Shoma roll during Spice. It's made with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, and yuzu miso and topped with tuna tataki. The dinner menu also offers stir-fry udon with chicken; skirt steak with black pepper, bok choi, and garlic chips; and a vanilla flan with passionfruit sorbet. 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

Photo by CandaceWest.com

Blue Ribbon. In South Beach, Blue Ribbon, the famed New York City brand's first Miami outpost, offers one of the most generous sushi and sashimi dinner menus. Highlights include kanpachiusuzukuri, where thinly sliced amberjack is topped with yuzu pepper and yuzu ponzu; a sushi platter with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, albacore, mackerel, shrimp, and a choice of one roll; and a sashimi plate with three pieces each of tuna, salmon, mackerel, and whitefish. 336 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-800-0404; blueribbonrestaurants.com.

CandaceWest.com

Azabu Miami Beach. Based on a sister concept in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood that earned a Michelin star for serving traditional and somewhat affordable omakase, Azabu Miami Beach offers a sushi bowl on its nightly Spice dinner menu. An order includes a day's selection of mixed sashimi, which is served over warm sushi rice. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.

Courtesy of Zuma

Zuma. During lunch, Zuma serves a sashimi selection with avocado and ikura as an entrée. Otherwise, the Spice dinner menu includes two add-ons: a chef's sashimi selection with two slices each of three kinds of fish or a nigiri platter with five kinds of fish ($22 to $25). 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.

billwisserphoto.com

Sushi Garage. For dinner during Miami Spice, a roll combination brings a selection of spicy tuna, salmon avocado, and hamachi rolls. Fried chicken gyoza, vegetable fried rice, and scallop leaf tacos are served beforehand. 784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8355; sushigarage.com.

Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki. The Miami Beach Asian restaurant offers a number of sushi and sashimi items during Spice. For dinner, opt for a summer roll stuffed with crab salad and served with shishito dipping sauce; a tasting trio of a chef's sashimi selection; or a sushi and roll combination, which includes a choice of nigiri or sashimi and a signature roll. A similar lineup is offered for lunch. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.

Courtesy of SushiSamba

SushiSamba Miami Beach. During lunch, brunch, and dinner, SushiSamba offers a mixed sushi plate as an entrée. It includes tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, snow crab, and avocado. Vegetarians can opt for the Amazonian roll — containing tacuwan, cucumber, avocado, shiitake mushroom, and collard greens — and a selection of cucumber, avocado, tacuwan, and asparagus. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com.

Courtesy of Yelp

Sushi Club. In Coral Gables, Sushi Club offers Spice menus for lunch and dinner. Both includes a chef's sushi combination, with nine pieces at lunchtime and 14 pieces in the evening. Top it off with vanilla, passionfruit, chocolate, or dulce de leche ice cream from Freddo. 127 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1212; sushiclubweb.us.

CandaceWest.com

26 Sushi & Tapas. For Miami Spice lunch at this Surfside restaurant, try the Salmon Love Roll, stuffed with cream cheese, scallions, and sweet sauce. During dinner, the Omg Roll Tuna includes avocado, jalapeño, crisp shallots, hamachi, and a citrus sauce. 9487 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-570-2626; 26sushitapas.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

