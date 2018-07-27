 


Corsair brunch items
Corsair brunch items
Courtesy of Corsair

Miami Spice 2018: Five New Restaurants for Brunch

Clarissa Buch | July 27, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Miami Spice returns next week, on Wednesday, August 1. For two months, indulge in prix-fixe menus ($23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner) at more than 240 restaurants across town.

For the second year, Spice offers brunch menus at select restaurants, including Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro. Participating spots will serve three-course meals Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included). Here are five new participating restaurants offering Spice brunch this year.

Miami Spice 2018: Five New Restaurants for BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Sette Osteria

Sette Osteria. In addition to offering a three-course menu, this Wynwood newcomer throws in a complimentary cocktail as well. Sip on a mimosa, bellini, or apple cider while dining on eggs Benedict; a brunch flatbread topped with sausage, artichokes, mushrooms, and a baked egg; French toast; and Nutella flatbread drizzled with caramel sauce. 2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.

Sweet corn spoon bread loaded with buttermilk cream, scallions, and butter-poached lobster.
Sweet corn spoon bread loaded with buttermilk cream, scallions, and butter-poached lobster.
Courtesy of Stiltsville

Stiltsville Fish Bar. Top Chef couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis are behind a nautical-inspired Spice brunch, which is available Saturday and Sunday. Featured items include a sour orange and snapper ceviche with chilled watermelon; sweet corn spoon bread with buttermilk cream and scallions; smoked fish dip made with cherrywood-smoked local catch, house pickles, and thyme; a bacon eggs Benedict drizzled with bayou hollandaise; and the restaurant's signature surf n' turf burger stuffed with butter poached lobster, grilled beef, black garlic, arugula, and horseradish remoulade. For dessert, choose between a gluten-free sticky lemon cake, coconut key lime pie, lychee panna cotta, or a warm chocolate cobbler. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.

Vegan banana nut pancakes at Planta.
Vegan banana nut pancakes at Planta.
Courtesy of Planta

Planta. David Grutman's buzzy vegan restaurant, which serves Spice brunch on Saturday and Sunday, boasts banana bread with cinnamon cashew nut butter and berry jam; a tofu scramble with zucchini cream and charred tomatoes; banana pancakes garnished with Vermont maple syrup and pecans; and falafel tacos filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, tahini sauce, and sumac. Finish the meal with a chef's selection of soft serve ice cream, or a bowl of raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.

Miami Spice 2018: Five New Restaurants for Brunch
CandaceWest.com

Upland. Chef Justin Smillie and restaurateur Stephen Starr's Upland offers Saturday and Sunday brunch complete with an avocado omelette with cotija cheese; bucatini cacio e pepe topped with pecorino romano and black pepper; tuna tartare; and chilaquiles served with skirt steak, a farm egg, and a tortilla. Top it off with a California Dreamsicle, made with a blood orange yogurt and chocolate crunchies. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.

French toast with maple butter and candied pecans.
French toast with maple butter and candied pecans.
Courtesy of Corsair

Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Limited to Saturdays, Corsair's Spice brunch is one of the most generous. The restaurant, located inside Turnberry Isle Miami, features an unlimited appetizer buffet followed by a choice of an entrée and dessert buffet. Highlights include an eggs Benedict with corned beef; French toast with maple butter, candied pecans, and cinnamon whipped cream; a breakfast skillet with French fries, beef jus, pulled short rib, and feta cheese; mac and cheese loaded with gnocchi, spinach, tomato, prosciutto, white wine butter, and parmigiana; and a meatball sandwich stuffed with jalapeño jack cheese, and spicy mayo. For dessert, visit the buffet's designated sweets and pastry section. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; turnberryislemiami.com. Brunch is offered Saturday only.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

