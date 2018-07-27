Miami Spice 2018: Five New Restaurants for Brunch

Miami Spice returns next week, on Wednesday, August 1. For two months, indulge in prix-fixe menus ($23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner) at more than 240 restaurants across town.

For the second year, Spice offers brunch menus at select restaurants, including Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro. Participating spots will serve three-course meals Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included). Here are five new participating restaurants offering Spice brunch this year.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sette Osteria

Sette Osteria. In addition to offering a three-course menu, this Wynwood newcomer throws in a complimentary cocktail as well. Sip on a mimosa, bellini , or apple cider while dining on eggs Benedict; a brunch flatbread topped with sausage, artichokes, mushrooms, and a baked egg; French toast; and Nutella flatbread drizzled with caramel sauce. 2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday.