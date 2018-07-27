Miami Spice 2018: The Best Freebies and Deals

Arriving like a cool breeze to distract Miami from the oppressive summer heat, Miami Spice returns August 1.

For two months, take advantage of prix fixes ($23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner) at more than 240 restaurants across town.

When planning for Spice, keep an eye out for these nine restaurants that will get you more bang for your buck with added perks, from free Prosecco and house-made sangria to complimentary fourth courses and discounted alcohols.

La Centrale Courtesy of Karli Evans

Stagionale at La Centrale. Inside La Centrale’s vegetable-focused restaurant, sip on a free glass of Prosecco while dining on plant-based items such as blueberry flatbread with feta, almonds, and honey; hummus with Italian parsley and rice chips; and brown rice spaghetti with lemon zest. Then, top off your meal with a chocolate and caramel mousse, and a complimentary nutrient capsule filled with organic and natural herbs, including turmeric, bee pollen, and spirulina, to aid in digestion. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com.

EXPAND Cubarita cocktail. Photo courtesy of Caña

Caña. Brickell’s recently-opened Caña is participating in Spice the first time with abuela-approved dishes such as pescado a la plancha and vaca frita. In addition, all diners receive a complimentary order of chicarrón de viento, along with a free cocktail or glass of wine. 1102 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-535-1653; canamiami.com.

EXPAND Wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu. Photo courtesy of Azabu

Azabu Miami Beach. Another Miami Spice first-timer, Azabu kicks off every Spice meal with a chef’s selection starter, which can range from chilled edamame soup shooters to Japanese escabeche. Otherwise, menu selections include Japanese wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu; branzino with umami butter; a fresh sushi bowl; and matcha cheesecake. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.

EXPAND Outdoor patio at Bird & Bone. Photo courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone. Chef Richard Hales’ restaurant at the Confidante will serve up a three course menu of southern-inspired fare along with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail, such as the Bone Bramble blended with gin, blackberry, cucumber sage, and lemon. Menu highlights include skillet heirloom cornbread, Miami Beach ceviche, crispy skin snapper, and fried apple hand pies. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

EXPAND Bulla's sangria. Photo courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar. At Bulla's Doral and Coral Gables locations, grab a free glass of house-made sangria during Spice. As for the menu, look out for chicken croquettes; veal and pork meatballs; herb-marinated pork loin; and cumin-marinated chicken skewers. Multiple locations; bullagastrobar.com.

Crispy duck leg confit. Photo courtesy of GK Bistronomi

GK Bistronomie. During Spice, save $5 on any pisco sour (normally $12) with your meal. For lunch, choose from options such as the Icy Hot shrimp salad, or the pork sandwich; and for dinner, standouts include a Thai black grouper ceviche, crispy duck leg confit, truffled Peruvian gnocchi, and churros for dessert. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-477-5151; gkbistronomie.com.

EXPAND Truffle dumplings. Photo courtesy of Jaya at The Setai

Jaya at the Setai. The Miami Beach restaurant has teamed up with Joto Sake to offer four different sake bottles at $18 each compared to $24. Sip on a select bottle and dine on truffle dumplings and wagyu bao buns. Make sure to finish off with a peach crisp or a warm chocolate chip bread pudding. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855- 923-7899; thesetaihotel.com/jaya.

EXPAND Taglione con pesto. Photo courtesy of Sette Osteria

Sette Osteria. One of Wynwood's newest restaurants, Sette Osteria will feature a Miami Spice menu with four courses versus three. Highlights include fried calamari; cacio e pepe; fettuccine alla bolognese; grilled salmon; and beef ribs. Top off the meal with a classic tiramisu or a tortino al cioccolato, a warm chocolate cake topped with vanilla gelato. 2103 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com.

EXPAND Pisco y Nazca's pisco sour. Photo courtesy of Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca. Pair your Spice meal with a free pisco sour. Highlights off this year’s menu include tostones with pulled pork and avocado; mixed ceviche with fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, sweet potato, and leche de tigre; and dulce de leche custard with meringue and a passion fruit glaze. Multiple locations; piscoynazca.com.