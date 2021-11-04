 Black Restaurant Week Miami 2023 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Black Restaurant Week Returns to Miami

Black Restaurant Week will once again shine the spotlight on the Magic City's Black-owned businesses.
November 10, 2023
Black Restaurant Week founders (from left) Falayn Ferrell, Warren Luckett, and Derek Robinson will close out this year's edition of their nationwide campaign in Miami.
Black Restaurant Week founders (from left) Falayn Ferrell, Warren Luckett, and Derek Robinson will close out this year's edition of their nationwide campaign in Miami. Photo by Unique James
Share this:
When chef Noreese Kelly-Howard and her husband, Lavelle Howard, opened their Miami takeout restaurant Conch It Up Soul Food in late 2015, business was good.

Their Bahamian-inspired seafood menu was an instant hit with Liberty City locals, who flocked to the tiny spot at 4507 NW 17th Avenue for a taste of the retired teacher turned chef's take on family recipes.

Years later, Conch It Up remains a go-to spot. Popular menu items include Kelly-Howard's fried conch tossed in a sweet-and-sour sauce and a double-decker sandwich that stacks two fried pork chops between four slices of bread with lettuce and tomato.

"Before COVID-19, we were selling all these dishes out — we were doing very well. But since the pandemic, things have slowed down," Kelly-Howard told New Times in 2021. "Since we reopened, it's been up and down. For a small business, it's been hard. We can feel it. But with Restaurant Week, we're hoping it brings some newcomers to our door."

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week began as a one-city food experience in Houston. The traveling event has since expanded nationwide and internationally in an effort to educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines within their neighborhood and provide complimentary marketing and public relations services for struggling businesses.

Starting today, Black Restaurant Week will celebrate the continuation of its Florida campaign, now in its fourth year. The seven-day initiative kicks off its Miami leg on Friday, November 10, and runs through Sunday, November 19.

The platform, which has restaurants offer a special prix-fixe dinner or highlight a chef's signature dish, also serves as an educational tool to show consumers the abundance of cultural cuisines in their local community, often highlighting African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

According to Luckett, the odds are continuously stacked against Black-owned culinary businesses, many of whom are still recovering from the pandemic while simultaneously coping with recent inflation.

While it may not feel like it in Miami, Luckett points to sobering statistic: In 2022, there were roughly 72,000 fewer restaurants compared to 2019, according to data from Technomic, a restaurant research firm. That number is expected to fall even further, with overall U.S. restaurant numbers not expected to return to pre-COVID levels by 2026.
click to enlarge
Conch It Up Soul Food is one of many Miami restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week this month.
Photo courtesy of ConchIt Up Soul Food
Furthermore, according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an estimated 500,000 restaurants and bars continue to face an uncertain future due to lost revenue and increased debt over the past two years.

"COVID-19 has really changed the culinary landscape since 2020, from being overlooked for revitalization funds to inflation, and most Black-owned culinary businesses cannot afford advertisements, public relations, or marketing to build awareness and attract consumers," Luckett says in a press release. "That's why we proudly do this for free – it's peer-to-peer support for ten or 14 days within each market and the past eight years."

Since its inception, the organization has supported more than 3,000 restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers, and food trucks. Last year, the organization showcased 1,250 Black-owned culinary businesses across the United States — including Toronto and Vancouver — while generating an average 15 percent sales increase at each establishment.

This year, the event highlights South Florida and Miami Black business owners like Crabs-R-Us, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Lovely's Urban Fusion, Pretty Healthy Café, Rosie's, Showtime Catering, World Famous House of Mac, ConchItUp SoulFood, Lil Greenhouse Grill, and Pineapple Express Bar. The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the campaign's website.

Participating restaurants can join at no cost and benefit from the campaign by receiving marketing materials to place within their establishment, digital assets to share online and on their respective social media platforms, and an opportunity to be interviewed or mentioned in local media outlets.

The 2023 campaign initiatives include free entry-level business registration and inclusion in the national culinary directory organization's website, small business grants, and business development training from Black Restaurant Week's nonprofit, Feed the Soul Foundation.

"Since 2016, we've aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations," Ferrell shares in a press release. "This campaign is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in U.S. history."

Black Restaurant Week. Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 19; blackrestaurantweeks.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: K-Bop Bop, Log Fire Signature, and South Beach Brewing

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: K-Bop Bop, Log Fire Signature, and South Beach Brewing

By Nicole Danna
NYC's Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Is Coming to Miami

Openings

NYC's Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Is Coming to Miami

By Nicole Danna
Brooklyn-Based Emmy Squared Opens First Florida Restaurant

Openings & Closings

Brooklyn-Based Emmy Squared Opens First Florida Restaurant

By Jesse Scott
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Wine, Whiskey, and Sake Pairing Dinners

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Wine, Whiskey, and Sake Pairing Dinners

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation