Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $2 Tacos, Tropical Shandy Showdown, and Street-Food Dinner

This week, the Anderson hosts a tropical bar competition; Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos Garcia and four local chefs create a five-course feast; Vista opens in Upper Buena Vista; and Atton Miami offers a complimentary art, wine, and jazz event.

Tropical Shandy Showdown at the Anderson. Monday, the Anderson will host the Tropical Shandy Showdown, a drink competition featuring a lineup of local hospitality vets who know how to mix a drink. Winners will get prizes and trophies, and spectators will sip on tropical drinks, nibble on small bites, and watch the competition unfold. 7 p.m. Monday, August 6, at the Anderson Bar, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Chef