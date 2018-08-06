 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $2 Tacos, Tropical Shandy Showdown, and Street-Food Dinner
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $2 Tacos, Tropical Shandy Showdown, and Street-Food Dinner

Clarissa Buch | August 6, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, the Anderson hosts a tropical bar competition; Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos Garcia and four local chefs create a five-course feast; Vista opens in Upper Buena Vista; and Atton Miami offers a complimentary art, wine, and jazz event.

Tropical Shandy Showdown at the Anderson. Monday, the Anderson will host the Tropical Shandy Showdown, a drink competition featuring a lineup of local hospitality vets who know how to mix a drink. Winners will get prizes and trophies, and spectators will sip on tropical drinks, nibble on small bites, and watch the competition unfold. 7 p.m. Monday, August 6, at the Anderson Bar, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
Courtesy of Miami Chef

Street-Food Dinner at Obra Kitchen Table. Tuesday, four local chefs will join Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos Garcia to create a five-course feast. Participants include Drunken Dragon's Xavier Torres, Cantina La Veinte's Santiago Gomez, Niu Kitchen's Deme Lomas, and La Mar's Diego Oka, each of whom will prepare their own unique course. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Obra Kitchen Table, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Miami Chef
Courtesy of Chipotle

$2 Taco Deal at Chipotle. As of last Wednesday, all Chipotle locations in Miami-Dade are slinging $2 tacos nightly from 8 to 11 p.m.with the purchase of any drink. The offer is expected to run through September. In addition to Miami, Dallas will launch a similar "Late Night" special through September. If both markets are successful, the offer could extend to Chipotle stores across the nation. Various locations; chipotle.com.

Courtesy of Chipotle
Courtesy of Vista

Vista, an Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, Opens in Upper Buena Vista. North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive two-story Italian-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar opens Wednesday. Located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista, Vista offers an expansive all-day menu, with highlights such as poblano pesto gnocchi and snapper a la plancha. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-201-3549; vistabv.com.

Courtesy of Vista
Courtesy of Atton Brickell

Art, Wine, and Jazz at Atton Miami. Thursday, enjoy art, food, Chilean wine, and live music at Atton Miami's weekly jazz event. Passed bites will include mini crab cakes, fried calamari, and bruschetta. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at Atton Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

