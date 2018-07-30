Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Vista Opens Today

North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive two-story modern Italian restaurant and rooftop bar opens today.

Located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista complex — a charming acre of land home to a crop of new restaurants including a 500-square-foot French café and a Colombian street food joint — Vista offers an expansive all-day menu, with highlights such as pesto gnocchi and swordfish a la plancha.

Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, the restaurant's name, which means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners' goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of Italian cuisine with Latin flavor.