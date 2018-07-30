 


Vista is a two-story Italian restaurant in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista complex.
Vista is a two-story Italian restaurant in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista complex.
Photo via Vista

Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Vista Opens Today

Clarissa Buch | July 30, 2018 | 8:30am
North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive two-story modern Italian restaurant and rooftop bar opens today.

Located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista complex — a charming acre of land home to a crop of new restaurants including a 500-square-foot French café and a Colombian street food joint — Vista offers an expansive all-day menu, with highlights such as pesto gnocchi and swordfish a la plancha.

Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, the restaurant's name, which means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners' goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of Italian cuisine with Latin flavor.

The menu features a charcuterie and cheese section, stocked with prosciutto, salami, parmigiano, marinated olives, and seasonal jam. Then move onto a baked and toasted section, which offers a flat bread topped with wild mushrooms and caramelized onions ($13), tomato toast layered with Sun Fresh Farm heirloom tomatoes and micro basil ($10), and seasonal roasted vegetables and stracciatella on a slice of ciabatta ($13).

Other small plates and appetizers include the Fisherman crudo served with a mango salad ($15), octopus with baby potatoes, romesco, squash puree, and chorizo oil ($18), and a grilled peaches salad with stracciatella and toasted pine nuts ($11).

As for pasta, look out for pesto gnocchi with poblano peppers, mint, and pistachio ($16), a rotating risotto ($18), and eggplant rigatoni with sausage and ricotta salata in a cherry tomato sauce ($16). Main courses range from a half roasted chicken ($20), to an eight-ounce burger packed with mushrooms, avocado, mozzarella, and sun dried tomato spread ($16), and a veal chop milanesa ($38).

For dessert, Vista offers a chocolate soufflé, tiramisu with mascarpone, mango cheese cake, and a crème brûlée with vanilla custard and hard caramel ($8 to $9). There's also chocolate chip cookies served with warm milk or scoops of chocolate, lemon, mango, or vanilla gelato ($3 to $4).

In addition to large indoor and outdoor dining areas, Vista features the neighborhood's first rooftop bar. There, dine on flatbreads, charcuterie, and cheese, as well as chicken wings and croquettes. During happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, snag dollar oysters and chicken wings.

Vista. Opening Monday, July 30. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-201-3549; vistabv.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

