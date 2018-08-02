Aventura Chipotle Transforms Into Late-Night Lounge to Launch $2 Taco Deal

No need to venture to South Beach or Wynwood tonight. Take a drive to the unlikeliest of places: Chipotle in Aventura.
The fast-casual Mexican joint will transform into a swanky lounge to celebrate the launch of "Late Night," a limited-edition special available only in Miami-Dade County.
Beginning tonight, August 2, all Chipotle locations in Miami-Dade will sling $2 tacos nightly from 8 to 11 with the purchase of any drink. The offer is expected to run through September.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
At the launch party in Aventura, expect a DJ, complimentary drinks, and Chipotle's signature Mexican fare, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and chips and guac.
In addition to Miami, Dallas will launch a similar "Late Night" special through September. If both markets are successful, the offer could extend to Chipotle stores across the nation.
The news of Chipotle's late-night offerings comes two days after the chain was hit with lawsuits over food contamination in Ohio, according to CNBC. The Delaware General Health District reported more than 500 calls reporting nausea, diarrhea, and fever among customers who'd eaten at the restaurant.
Chipotle's “Late Night” Kick-Off. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, August 2, at 18815 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; chipotle.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!