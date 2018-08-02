Aventura Chipotle Transforms Into Late-Night Lounge to Launch $2 Taco Deal

No need to venture to South Beach or Wynwood tonight. Take a drive to the unlikeliest of places: Chipotle in Aventura.

The fast-casual Mexican joint will transform into a swanky lounge to celebrate the launch of "Late Night," a limited-edition special available only in Miami-Dade County.

Beginning tonight, August 2, all Chipotle locations in Miami-Dade will sling $2 tacos nightly from 8 to 11 with the purchase of any drink. The offer is expected to run through September.