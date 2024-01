Every Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in December

Openings

— 239 NW 28th St., Miami; 786-733-0770; puttery.com Soulfly Chicken — 2615 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-440-9121; soulflychicken.com

Closed

Drunken Dragon — After a decade of being a local Korean barbecue favorite, the Miami Beach spot has closed. However, the restaurant group has purchased a new restaurant in Hallandale Beach to continue its legacy.

— After a decade of being a local Korean barbecue favorite, the Miami Beach spot has closed. However, the restaurant group has purchased a new restaurant in Hallandale Beach to continue its legacy. Ocean One Bar & Grille — The South Florida seafood restaurant chain has closed all of its locations across South Florida, including its only Miami location in Kendall at the Palms at Town & Country.

click to enlarge Cacio e pepe breadsticks with uni fondue by Chef Brad Kilgore at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood. Photo by Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore

Coming Soon

Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal

— Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre

— New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — The new outpost with a more neighborhood vibe is coming to Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in January 2024

— The new outpost with a more neighborhood vibe is coming to Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in January 2024 BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza — dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Carl's Jr. — The fast-food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral

— The fast-food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral Earl's Kitchen & Bar — Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell

— Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell The Forge — David Grutman will supposedly reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

— David Grutman will supposedly reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell

— Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant

— The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant Juvia — Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach

— Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach Mai-Kai — Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future

— Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future Marina Village — Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location

— Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Miami Dumpling Shop — Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter

— Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location

— Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building

— Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building Pubbelly Sushi — Expanding with several new locations

— Expanding with several new locations Serafina — NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Shiso — New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group

— New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group Sixty Vines — Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024

— Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024 Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location

— Doral food hall opening a second location Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in January

— New Coral Gables location opening in January Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

— Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant Stalk & Spade — Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

— Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida Sushi by Boū — NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood

— NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café — Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter

— Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter Sweetwaters — New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale

— New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach

— The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach Twin Peaks — Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral

— Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's

— Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's Val+Tino — New restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort Lauderdale

— New restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort Lauderdale Whole Foods Market — New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour

— New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour Yann Couvreur — The French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood

— The French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood Zuri — Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood

Miami ended 2023 with a burst of reservation-worthy and delicious restaurant openings.In December a dozen restaurants opened across Miami and Fort Lauderdale, from Major Food Group's highly anticipated Chateau ZZs in Brickell to Miami's first Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant, Oise Ristorante , in Wynwood.Also notable was the opening of Casa Ya'ax in Wynwood, helmed by Chef Omar Montero, who has pivoted to Mexican fine dining after the success of his first restaurant, La Santa Taqueria. Another notable opening was Casa Vigil, owned by world-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil, who opened the Mediterranean and Argentinian restaurant in Upper Buena Vista.Here's a look at what just opened this past month in the Magic City, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.