Openings & Closings

Every Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in December

Every Miami restaurant that opened in December 2023, including Chateau ZZs, Casa Vigil, and Delilah Miami, as well as a look at what closed and what's opening in 2024.
January 4, 2024
Expect tuxedo-clad service, nostalgic flair, and old Hollywood glamour while being served authentic Mexican cuisine at Chateau ZZs.
Expect tuxedo-clad service, nostalgic flair, and old Hollywood glamour while being served authentic Mexican cuisine at Chateau ZZs. Photo by Evan Sung
Miami ended 2023 with a burst of reservation-worthy and delicious restaurant openings.

In December a dozen restaurants opened across Miami and Fort Lauderdale, from Major Food Group's highly anticipated Chateau ZZs in Brickell to Miami's first Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant, Oise Ristorante, in Wynwood.

Also notable was the opening of Casa Ya'ax in Wynwood, helmed by Chef Omar Montero, who has pivoted to Mexican fine dining after the success of his first restaurant, La Santa Taqueria. Another notable opening was Casa Vigil, owned by world-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil, who opened the Mediterranean and Argentinian restaurant in Upper Buena Vista.

Here's a look at what just opened this past month in the Magic City, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.

Openings

  • Casa Vigil — 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-665-5461; casavigilmiami.com
  • Casa Ya'ax — 51 NE 24th St., Suite 101, Miami; 786-877-3225; casayaax.com
  • Chateau ZZs — 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami, majorfood.com
  • Cvi.che 105 — 111 Palermo Ave., Suite 108, Coral Gables; ceviche105.squarespace.com
  • Delilah Miami — 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-400-4657; hwoodgroup.com
  • El Bagel — 3015 Grand Ave., Suite 122, Coconut Grove; elbagel.com
  • Maass — 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-256-0000; maassftl.com
  • Muchaaachos — 933 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach; 305-867-1717; resy.com
  • Oise Ristorante — 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oiseristorante.com
  • Pinstripes — 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Miami; 786-998-2180; pinstripes.com
  • Puttery — 239 NW 28th St., Miami; 786-733-0770; puttery.com
  • Soulfly Chicken — 2615 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-440-9121; soulflychicken.com

Closed

  • Drunken Dragon — After a decade of being a local Korean barbecue favorite, the Miami Beach spot has closed. However, the restaurant group has purchased a new restaurant in Hallandale Beach to continue its legacy.
  • Ocean One Bar & Grille — The South Florida seafood restaurant chain has closed all of its locations across South Florida, including its only Miami location in Kendall at the Palms at Town & Country.
click to enlarge Cacio Pepe Breadsticks with uni fondue by Chef Brad Kilgore at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood
Cacio e pepe breadsticks with uni fondue by Chef Brad Kilgore at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood.
Photo by Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore

Coming Soon

  • Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
  • Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — The new outpost with a more neighborhood vibe is coming to Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in January 2024
  • BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza — dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Carl's Jr. — The fast-food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
  • Earl's Kitchen & Bar — Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman will supposedly reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
  • Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
  • Juvia — Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Miami Dumpling Shop — Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
  • Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
  • Pubbelly Sushi — Expanding with several new locations
  • Serafina — NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Shiso — New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
  • Sixty Vines — Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
  • Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
  • Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in January
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sushi by Boū — NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
  • Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café — Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • Sweetwaters — New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
  • Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Twin Peaks — Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
  • Val+Tino — New restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort Lauderdale
  • Whole Foods Market — New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
  • Yann Couvreur — The French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood
  • Zuri — Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood
