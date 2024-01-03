 Mexican Restaurant And Private Club Chateau ZZs Opens In Brickell | Miami New Times
Everything You Need to Know About Chateau ZZs in Miami

You can now eat Mexican cuisine inside Miami's only 20th-century chateau thanks to Chateau ZZs, a new Mexican restaurant and members-only club in Brickell.
January 3, 2024
Miami's only 20th-century chateau houses a new Mexican restaurant and members-only club in Brickell.
Photo by Kris Tamburello
In true Miami fashion, you can now eat Mexican cuisine inside of Miami's only 20th-century chateau thanks to Chateau ZZs, a new fine-dining Mexican restaurant and members-only club in Brickell.

Major Food Group and its co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, opened the restaurant and members-only club inside of Miami’s only known chateau this past December at the former Petit Douy estate, which was constructed as a private residence in 1931.

The building was deemed a designated historical structure in 1983, but this will be the first time the estate is open to the public.

Although the second level is restricted to members of ZZs Club based in the Miami Design District, don't fret — the restaurant on the first level is only one reservation away, albeit one of the most difficult reservations you may try to make in 2024. We promise you, it will be worth it.

Below, find everything you need to know about the glamorous restaurant before securing your reservation.
click to enlarge The exterior of a Miami chateau
The estate was designed by legendary architect Martin L. Hampton and follows the architecture of the Priory of Saint-Julien in the village of Douy, France.
Photo by Kris Tamburello
Chateau ZZs is the first-ever Mexican concept from Major Food Group and the group's eighth Miami restaurant to date, following Carbone, Sadelle’s Coconut Grove, Sadelle’s at KITH Miami Design District, HaSalon, Contessa, Dirty French Steakhouse, and ZZ's Club.

It's almost hard to imagine a Miami before the hospitality group took over the Magic City. Carbone's Miami outpost, which was named Miami New Times' Best Italian Restaurant of 2023, started it all in South Beach in January 2021.

The first level of the reimagined chateau houses the luxurious Mexican restaurant, designed in collaboration with Ken Fulk, Inc., which has worked on multiple projects with the hospitality group. Inside, guests can expect various indoor and outdoor dining environments, including a solarium, bar, lounge, and beautiful gardens.
click to enlarge The solarium
Chateau ZZs has various indoor and outdoor dining environments, a solarium, bar, lounge, and gardens.
Photo by Kris Tamburello
However, don't expect to feel like you're dining in 2024. According to its founders, the dining experience has been curated around the original construction date of the estate, the 1930s. Therefore, expect tuxedo-clad service, nostalgic flair, and old Hollywood glamour while being served Mexican cuisine inspired by that era.

The estate was designed by legendary architect Martin L. Hampton and follows the architecture of the Priory of Saint-Julien in the village of Douy, France. Dining here just may transport you to early-20th-century France.

“There’s no mansion in Miami that comes even close to matching the uniqueness of this property—an unbelievable destination that feels as if it was built for MFG and the creation of Chateau ZZ’s," explains Zalaznick. "The estate has never looked more glorious, and we’re about to open the exceptional Mexican restaurant that Miami has always needed but never had."
click to enlarge An assortment of dishes
Expect tuxedo-clad service, nostalgic flair, and old Hollywood glamour while being served authentic Mexican cuisine.
Photo by Evan Sung
Appetizers include an authentic guacamole and a raw bar selection of Mexican-style seafood such as Michelada oysters, coconut snapper ceviche, littleneck clam aguachile, and even colossal stone crab claws.

These offerings are followed by the original recipe for caesar salad, which was born in Tijuana, Mexico, in the 1920s. Other starters include sweet corn elote, albondigas diavolo, and gambas al ajillo, along with signature house-made tostadas topped with either spicy tuna, caviar and crema, wagyu and truffle, lobster and jalapeño, or fried egg and Iberico ham.

As for the entrées, two standouts are a whole branzino brushed with red and green sauces and the spicy lobster fideos. Each main course is served with freshly steamed flour tortillas made in-house, salsas, sauces, and other accompaniments. 

Desserts stay true to Miami and Mexico cuisine, with renditions of coconut tres leches, mango cheesecake, and classic churros.
click to enlarge
Photo by Kris Tamburello
However, the real standout may be Chateau ZZs collection of more than 1,000 tequilas and mezcals, including dozens of rare bottles. The restaurant boasts a complete menu dedicated to margaritas, as well as a selection of other mezcal and tequila-based cocktails such as Palomas. For wine lovers, there's a full wine list.

Reservations are made exclusively on resy.com or via email at [email protected]. The reservation slots open 30 days in advance at exactly 10 a.m. Eastern time. Although they are booked almost in the blink of an eye, you may add yourself to a list on the website that will notify you if a time slot becomes available.

Chateau ZZs. 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami; chateauzzs.com. Tuesday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

