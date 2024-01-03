Everything You Need to Know About Chateau ZZs in Miami

In true Miami fashion, you can now eat Mexican cuisine inside of Miami's only 20th-century chateau thanks to Chateau ZZs, a new fine-dining Mexican restaurant and members-only club in Brickell.
Major Food Group and its co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, opened the restaurant and members-only club inside of Miami’s only known chateau this past December at the former Petit Douy estate, which was constructed as a private residence in 1931.
The building was deemed a designated historical structure in 1983, but this will be the first time the estate is open to the public.
Although the second level is restricted to members of ZZs Club based in the Miami Design District, don't fret — the restaurant on the first level is only one reservation away, albeit one of the most difficult reservations you may try to make in 2024. We promise you, it will be worth it.
Below, find everything you need to know about the glamorous restaurant before securing your reservation.
Carbone, Sadelle’s Coconut Grove, Sadelle’s at KITH Miami Design District, HaSalon, Contessa, Dirty French Steakhouse, and ZZ's Club.
It's almost hard to imagine a Miami before the hospitality group took over the Magic City. Carbone's Miami outpost, which was named Miami New Times' Best Italian Restaurant of 2023, started it all in South Beach in January 2021.
The first level of the reimagined chateau houses the luxurious Mexican restaurant, designed in collaboration with Ken Fulk, Inc., which has worked on multiple projects with the hospitality group. Inside, guests can expect various indoor and outdoor dining environments, including a solarium, bar, lounge, and beautiful gardens.
The estate was designed by legendary architect Martin L. Hampton and follows the architecture of the Priory of Saint-Julien in the village of Douy, France. Dining here just may transport you to early-20th-century France.
“There’s no mansion in Miami that comes even close to matching the uniqueness of this property—an unbelievable destination that feels as if it was built for MFG and the creation of Chateau ZZ’s," explains Zalaznick. "The estate has never looked more glorious, and we’re about to open the exceptional Mexican restaurant that Miami has always needed but never had."
These offerings are followed by the original recipe for caesar salad, which was born in Tijuana, Mexico, in the 1920s. Other starters include sweet corn elote, albondigas diavolo, and gambas al ajillo, along with signature house-made tostadas topped with either spicy tuna, caviar and crema, wagyu and truffle, lobster and jalapeño, or fried egg and Iberico ham.
As for the entrées, two standouts are a whole branzino brushed with red and green sauces and the spicy lobster fideos. Each main course is served with freshly steamed flour tortillas made in-house, salsas, sauces, and other accompaniments.
Desserts stay true to Miami and Mexico cuisine, with renditions of coconut tres leches, mango cheesecake, and classic churros.
Reservations are made exclusively on resy.com or via email at [email protected]. The reservation slots open 30 days in advance at exactly 10 a.m. Eastern time. Although they are booked almost in the blink of an eye, you may add yourself to a list on the website that will notify you if a time slot becomes available.
Chateau ZZs. 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami; chateauzzs.com. Tuesday through Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.