 New Miami Japanese-Italian Restaurant Oise Opening In Wynwood | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Oise Ristorante, Miami's First Japanese-Italian Restaurant, Is Coming To Wynwood

Miami's first Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant, Oise Ristorante, is coming to Oasis Wynwood as a pop-up beginning Thursday, December 21.
December 19, 2023
Cacio e pepe breadsticks with uni fondue by Chef Brad Kilgore at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood
Cacio e pepe breadsticks with uni fondue by Chef Brad Kilgore at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood Photo by Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore
Share this:
Miami's first itameshi restaurant, Oise Ristorante, is coming to Oasis Wynwood as a pop-up on Thursday, December 21.

But what exactly is Iiameshi, you may be wondering? Itameshi blends traditional elements of Italian and Japanese cuisine — therefore, expect classic Italian dishes made using Japanese flavors, ingredients, and techniques. The result is a little mind-boggling, but it works exceptionally well.

The masterminds behind this fusion pop-up are none other than OG Hospitality Group cofounder Andrew Mayer and James Beard nominee and finalist Brad Kilgore. Like many of Mayer's food concepts (Papi Churro, Miss Crispy Rice, and Sushi OG inside of the Oasis), Oise aims to be creative, delicious, and affordable.

Mayer discovered itameshi cuisine during a trip to California and wanted to be the first restaurant in Miami to offer the blend of new flavors.
click to enlarge The Chicken Parm Katsu Sando assortment
The chicken parm katsu sando assortment at Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore inside of the Oasis in Wynwood
Photo by Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore
Although Mayer is seasoned in the quick-service arena, this will be Kilgore's first time founding a fast-service concept. His critically acclaimed restaurant, Alter, closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but he has since opened MaryGold's Brasserie in Wynwood to much success.

Now, the chef and restaurateur, who was awarded the title of Best Chef 2023 by New Times, is ready to take on Itameshi.

"I'm a huge fan and advocate for the quick-service model since that's how I often dine out because of time constraints and budget," explains Kilgore, who says he was drawn to partner with Mayer over their shared desire to create affordable yet delicious concepts.

"When Andrew approached me about partnering, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to create something approachable, fun, and affordable for all types of audiences."

And fun it sounds, indeed.
click to enlarge Photo of udon carbonara with jidori egg yolk and black truffle at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood.
Udon carbonara with jidori egg yolk and black truffle at Oise Ristorante in Wynwood
Photo by Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore
With an interesting menu crafted by Kilgore, expect umami-centric menu items like the chicken parm katsu sando, udon carbonara with jidori egg yolk and black truffle, cacio e pepe breadsticks with uni fondue, and kakigori layered with pistachio gelato and yuzu whipped cream.

"The menu at Oise is all about exploring new flavors without breaking the bank," explains Kilgore. "We want guests to be able to come back for more and more."

Oh, and the cocktails will be just as intriguing.

Kilgore is creating frozen sake slushies. Talk about a wild, umami ride for your tastebuds. A wide sake bottle selection will also be available, along with curated wines and beers.

Reservations are not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests will be able to dine in a casual and relaxed atmosphere indoors or on their outdoor patio and lounge area. The pop-up will run until early summer of 2024.

Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oisemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

This Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Serves One of the Best Dishes in America

Food & Drink News

This Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Serves One of the Best Dishes in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty, Coquito Class, and The Nutcracker at Issabella's

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty, Coquito Class, and The Nutcracker at Issabella's

By Rachel Costa
Casa Ya'ax Brings Coastal Mexican Flavors to Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Casa Ya'ax Brings Coastal Mexican Flavors to Wynwood

By Rachel Costa
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Holidays

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

By Juliana Accioly and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation