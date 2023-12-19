Oise Ristorante, Miami's First Japanese-Italian Restaurant, Is Coming To Wynwood

Miami's first itameshi restaurant, Oise Ristorante, is coming to Oasis Wynwood as a pop-up on Thursday, December 21.
But what exactly is Iiameshi, you may be wondering? Itameshi blends traditional elements of Italian and Japanese cuisine — therefore, expect classic Italian dishes made using Japanese flavors, ingredients, and techniques. The result is a little mind-boggling, but it works exceptionally well.
The masterminds behind this fusion pop-up are none other than OG Hospitality Group cofounder Andrew Mayer and James Beard nominee and finalist Brad Kilgore. Like many of Mayer's food concepts (Papi Churro, Miss Crispy Rice, and Sushi OG inside of the Oasis), Oise aims to be creative, delicious, and affordable.
Mayer discovered itameshi cuisine during a trip to California and wanted to be the first restaurant in Miami to offer the blend of new flavors.
MaryGold's Brasserie in Wynwood to much success.
Now, the chef and restaurateur, who was awarded the title of Best Chef 2023 by New Times, is ready to take on Itameshi.
"I'm a huge fan and advocate for the quick-service model since that's how I often dine out because of time constraints and budget," explains Kilgore, who says he was drawn to partner with Mayer over their shared desire to create affordable yet delicious concepts.
"When Andrew approached me about partnering, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to create something approachable, fun, and affordable for all types of audiences."
And fun it sounds, indeed.
"The menu at Oise is all about exploring new flavors without breaking the bank," explains Kilgore. "We want guests to be able to come back for more and more."
Oh, and the cocktails will be just as intriguing.
Kilgore is creating frozen sake slushies. Talk about a wild, umami ride for your tastebuds. A wide sake bottle selection will also be available, along with curated wines and beers.
Reservations are not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests will be able to dine in a casual and relaxed atmosphere indoors or on their outdoor patio and lounge area. The pop-up will run until early summer of 2024.
Oise Ristorante by Brad Kilgore. 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oisemiami.com. Tuesday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.