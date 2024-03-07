 Cars & Croquetas to Benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | Miami New Times
Miami’s Chef Michael Beltran Hosts Benefit for Leukemia in Honor of His Mother

Cars & Croquetas returns to Coconut Grove for its second year with a classic car show, street party, and, most importantly, a fundraiser in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
March 7, 2024
It's the car enthusiasts' time to shine and compete for the Car Show Awards.
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Cars & Croquetas returns to Coconut Grove for its second year with a classic car show, street party, and, most importantly, a fundraiser in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Hosted by chef Michael Beltran, owner of Ariete Hospitality Group, the event is his way of bringing the community together to help and bring awareness to this type of cancer after his mother was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) two years ago.

"This is an event and cause that's close to my heart," says Beltran. "My mother has been amazing and is such a fighter but it's been a hard road for her. Every dollar we raise for the LLS helps with research into protocols to help combat these types of cancer, and that's something I have dedicated myself to."

After last year's success, the event is back for its second year with free entry. It will be MCed by South Florida radio talent, Lucy Lopez. Lopez was named New Times' best MC in 2020.
click to enlarge Croqueta
Try different croquetas during the event.
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Food selections at the benefit include frita sliders from K-Town and Beltran's very own Chug's Dinner, buffalo chicken croquetas with Doritos breading by Chug's, Frito pie croquetas by USBS (United States Burger Service), bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches by Chug's, and pastelitos by Pastelito Papi. Pair the food with coffee from Imperial Moto or cocktails by Una Vodka and Brugal, including "Brugal Carajillo" and "Una Vodka Arnold Palmer."

For $25, guests can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including gift cards for a food and beverage experience at Ariete, Luca Osteria, Zak the Baker, Pubbelly Sushi, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, and Kush Hospitality. Other awards include a membership at Lion Heart Boxing Gym and cigar boxes from Aganorsa Leaf, E.P. Carrillo, and Padron.

A highlight of the event is the exclusive auction of a dinner for two by chef Beltran, which can be enjoyed in the comfort of the winner's home, featuring a four-course tasting menu paired with wines.
click to enlarge Vintage car
The community can come together for the car show.
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Car enthusiasts can block a spot to showcase their custom wheels for $35 reserved ahead through eventbrite.com or purchased the day of. Among the cars and croquetas, attendees also get to witness a live recording of Chef Beltran's Pan Con Podcast and the Car Show Awards.

All proceeds from the event will be directly donated to LLC in an effort to continue the research against cancer.

Cars & Croquetas. 3140 Grand Ave., Miami, in the parking lot behind Chug's Diner. Sunday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle giveaway starts at noon. Free rsvp via eventbrite.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
