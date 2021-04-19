New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Industria, Strawberry Moon, King of Racks

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This past week, some big names in music were behind Miami's newest restaurant openings. Musician/producer Pharrell Williams and nightlife king David Grutman unveiled Strawberry Moon inside their brand-new Goodtime Hotel, and reggaton star Nicky Jam opened a new brunch spot at Bayside Marketplace.

Other openings include a new barbecue restaurant, an omakase palace, and a Mediterranean restaurant that specializes in fresh seafood.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

King of Racks' three-hour smoked St. Louis-style ribs. Photo courtesy of King of Racks BBQ

King of Racks BBQ 15516 SW 72nd St., Miami

305-910-6523

King of Racks BBQ, a Kendall-based food truck with a huge following, celebrated its official ribbon cutting over the weekend. The family-run business from chef/owner Anthony Garcia and his wife Ceci — along with Anthony's parents Ralph and Cecilia — now offers its ribs, sandwiches, tacos, brisket, and pulled pork to the masses at a permanent location complete with plenty of outdoor seating. Menu highlights include the "Porky" Sandwich, a butter-toasted roll piled with pulled pork, fried egg, grilled onions, feta cheese, and a mayo-less skinny slaw ($12); "Red Neck Mexican" tacos, two hot flour tortillas filled with pulled pork and grilled onions topped with mozzarella cheese and a choice of sauce ($9); and the "Tostone-Wich," two tostones sandwiched over brisket, fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and skinny slaw ($13). Open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam's La Industria Bakery & Cafe officially opened in Bayside Marketplace in Miami. La Industria Bakery & Cafe

La Industria Bakery & Cafe 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-774-3258

A breakfast and brunch spot from a Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton star and Bad Boys for Life actor is one of the hottest Miami restaurant openings in recent memory. Last week, Nicky Jam officially launched La Industria Bakery & Cafe at Bayside Marketplace. The restaurant specializes in Instagram-worthy pancakes and waffles, priced from $16 to $20. The plates of topping-filled fun include "Crazy Salty" pancakes made with bacon, egg, and cheese right in the mix, and tiramisu coffee waffles served with sweet mascarpone cream. Open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nossa Omakase offers the ultimate speakeasy dining experience in Miami Beach. Nossa Omakase

Nossa Omakase 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-539-9711

In a collaboration born of a love of food and friendship, South Florida residents and Koa Poke partners Sebastian Labno and Astrid Ramirez have taken their passion to the next level with the recent opening of Nossa Omakase. A nod to the traditional Japanese dining experience, executive chef Max Kamakura's version of omakase introduces the flavors of his Brazilian background and travels. Highlights include smoked lobster sashimi, uni with black truffle on crispy rice, A5 Wagyu nigiri, chutoro nigiri topped with caviar, and otoro uni truffle temaki. Expect lots of smoke, some fire, and dishes finished right before your eyes (think fresh-shaved truffles). Reservations may be booked on Tock, where diners will receive instructions on how to find the restaurant's hidden location. Menu options include a 16- to 18-course dinner ($250 per guest) and a pescatarian option ($225 per guest). Open Thursday through Saturday night with one seating per night.

Mediterranean-themed Seasy has opened in Coral Gables. Napoli Hospitality Group

Seasy 136 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-703-5143

Seasy, a combination of the words "sea" and "easy," is now open in Coral Gables. Serving healthy, seaside-inspired Mediterranean fare and traditional Italian cuisine for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Seasy is the first U.S.-based restaurant endeavor from the Made in Napoli Hospitality Group (which, true to its name, originated Italy). Seasy serves regional dishes that feature fish, pasta, and tapas from executive chef Paula Gaviño, who hails from Málaga, Spain. Small plates include zucchini blossoms with ricotta and lemon zest ($12) and the house Mediterranean fritters, made with bay scallops, shrimp, calamari, and fish from local waters ($18). Pastas include house-made gnocchi with clams, shrimp, and saffron ($24); and spaghetti chitarra with pesto sauce and shrimp ($22). Open Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Strawberry Moon is the poolside restaurant at Pharrell Williams' and David Grutman's new Goodtime Hotel. Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-687-0234

The newly unveiled Goodtime Hotel — a collaborative boutique hotel from Swan owners David Grutman and Pharrell Williams — has officially opened its doors in Miami Beach. The 266-room property invites guests to escape into its reimagined Art Deco aesthetic, which includes nearly 100,000 square feet of public space. That includes a 30,000-square-foot pool club and restaurant, Strawberry Moon, which its creators deem a perfect mingling of "happy, hedonistic, and healthy." Now open, the restaurant serves up classic and casual Mediterranean fare and specialty cocktails day-to-night. The menu ranges from za’atar-spiced fried chicken and hummus to Turkish-style pizzas, all prepared by chefs Roel Alcudia and Ian Fleischmann. Open for dinner Monday to Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight, an Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. Lunch is served Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.