Foodie Events in Miami This Weekend (Jan. 12-14)

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include the grand opening of Dos Croquetas in Little Havana on Friday, Red Rooster Overtown's celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., and fun anniversary parties celebrating Magic 13 Brewing Co. near Morningside and Ariete in Coconut Grove.
Oh, and great news! Tickets for the Malibu Barbie Cafe
, which is coming to Wynwood on Friday, February 9, are now on sale via bucketlisters.com
. Reservations are expected to sell out quickly, so we recommend booking in advance.
Do you know of any foodie events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected] or email New Times food editor [email protected].
Time to line up for free croquetas at Dos Croquetas' grand opening party on Calle Ocho in Little Havana.
Dos Croquetas photo
Dos Croquetas Grand Opening in Little Havana
The croqueta lover's paradise is opening an upscale location on Calle Ocho in Little Havana this weekend! To celebrate, guests are getting some free croqueta goodies. Dos Croquetas hosts a grand opening party on Friday where the first 100 people to arrive will receive a complimentary order of croquetas and cafecito (or slushy shots). If you are not among the first 100 people, don't fret because the regular menu will be available for purchase, including the restaurant's signature croqueta flight and "Areparada" sandwich. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, January 12, at 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Red Rooster Overtown's interior dining room
Grove Bay Hospitality Group photo
Red Rooster Overtown Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Red Rooster has launched an à la carte dining experience available only this weekend honoring the visionary MLK Jr. The menu guides guests through historic moments based on cities and states that marked that period, starting with a lamb gnocchi bolognese "for Chester," a smoky, fried quail made with Alabama white barbecue sauce for the state of Alabama, and a seafood gumbo for New Orleans. As for Washington, D.C., which set the stage for his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech, guests can try the barbecue Scottish salmon. The culinary journey continues with dry-rubbed, smoked St. Louis-cut ribs for the city of Memphis and chocolate bourbon pecan pie for the state of Georgia. Friday, January 12, through Monday, January 15, at 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; redroosterovertown.com.
Magic 13 Brewing Co. is throwing its first birthday party on Saturday, January 13, with exclusive specials by culinary partner Meat N' Bone and more.
Photo by Magic 13 Brewing
Magic 13 Brewing Co.'s First Anniversary Party
Magic 13 Brewing Co. is throwing its first birthday party this weekend! The brewery will host four live bands for the event, including Flamingo Records, Juke 7, Carlos Escanilla, and Blood Moon Mafia, along with ax throwing, craft beers, new cocktails, and bites from culinary partner Meat N' Bone. 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, January 13, at 340 NE 61st St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Chef Michael Beltran from Ariete
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Ariete's Eighth Anniversary Birthday Bash
The Michelin-starred restaurant is throwing its eighth birthday bash to celebrate eight years with the community. The event will turn the restaurant's backyard into a lively party with pop-up bars, $6 beers, $6 frozen daiquiris, $8 specialty cocktails, and live Latin music. Of course, it's not a party in Miami without a Publix birthday cake! (Guests can enjoy complimentary slices.) The restaurant will also be open for its normal service with à la carte dinner options. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; arietecoconutgrove.com.