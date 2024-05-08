12 Must-See Miami Art Exhibits in May 2024

Aside from a gallery wall of terrible pop-art paintings hung in the Paddock area, the most notable artwork at the Miami International Autodrome was a newly unveiled mural of legendary driver Ayrton Senna by fellow Brazilian Kobra. The photorealistic portrait of the helmeted driver featured the artist's trademark mosaic style in the form of multicolor diamonds all over the visible parts of Senna's skin. Kobra also depicts the Formula 1 champion making prayer hands, an unsubtle reference to Senna's devout Catholicism that somewhat undercuts the piece's gravitas — not that I'm expecting anything too sophisticated from a stadium mural.
If you wanted to see real masterpieces of form and function at the Grand Prix, all you had to do was look at the cars. I'm not just talking about the ones on the track, although they are pretty marvelous to behold. There were also quite a few classic sports cars on display around campus, courtesy of the various teams and the auction house Bonhams, which hosted a sale at the track on Saturday evening. These included some seriously impressive and expensive pieces of automotive design: a 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato that looks like James Bond might've driven it (sold for $168,000), a 1999 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R straight out of Tokyo Drift (sold for $392,000 including premium), and a stunning 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL with gull-wing doors (sold for $1.6 million including premium). Some cars that didn't sell include a menacing 2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport with only 12,400 miles — yours for the bargain-bin price of $1.6 million.
