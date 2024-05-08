 Must-See Miami Art Exhibits May 2024: Nina Johnson, Pan American, ICA | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

12 Must-See Miami Art Exhibits in May 2024

From Tony Chirinos's stunning photography to Homework's new home in Little River, don't miss these art exhibits this month.
May 8, 2024
A mural depicting Ayrton Senna by Eduardo Kobra at the Miami International Autodrome. The painting was unveiled ahead of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
A mural depicting Ayrton Senna by Eduardo Kobra at the Miami International Autodrome. The painting was unveiled ahead of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. Photo by Douglas Markowitz
Share this:
Last weekend marked the third running of the Miami Grand Prix, and believe it or not, there was art there — not all of it good.

Aside from a gallery wall of terrible pop-art paintings hung in the Paddock area, the most notable artwork at the Miami International Autodrome was a newly unveiled mural of legendary driver Ayrton Senna by fellow Brazilian Kobra. The photorealistic portrait of the helmeted driver featured the artist's trademark mosaic style in the form of multicolor diamonds all over the visible parts of Senna's skin. Kobra also depicts the Formula 1 champion making prayer hands, an unsubtle reference to Senna's devout Catholicism that somewhat undercuts the piece's gravitas — not that I'm expecting anything too sophisticated from a stadium mural.

If you wanted to see real masterpieces of form and function at the Grand Prix, all you had to do was look at the cars. I'm not just talking about the ones on the track, although they are pretty marvelous to behold. There were also quite a few classic sports cars on display around campus, courtesy of the various teams and the auction house Bonhams, which hosted a sale at the track on Saturday evening. These included some seriously impressive and expensive pieces of automotive design: a 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato that looks like James Bond might've driven it (sold for $168,000), a 1999 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R straight out of Tokyo Drift (sold for $392,000 including premium), and a stunning 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL with gull-wing doors (sold for $1.6 million including premium). Some cars that didn't sell include a menacing 2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport with only 12,400 miles — yours for the bargain-bin price of $1.6 million.
click to enlarge A 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato on a white pedestal and roped off
This 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato was one of several cars auctioned off by Bonhams at the Miami Grand Prix.
Photo by Douglas Markowitz
None of the best art shows in Miami this month feature anything quite that expensive, although a few works from the de la Cruz Collection will be auctioned by Christie's on May 14 and 17 — you can see them here. Maybe a generous person will buy these lovely works and donate them to a local museum.

In the meantime, here are the best art exhibits to see in Miami in May.

Unless otherwise noted, all listed events are free to attend and open to the public.
click to enlarge Abstract artwork by Erik Parker
Erik Parker, Blue Magic
Ross + Kramer Gallery photo

Now Open

Jordan Tran at Ascaso Gallery

If you're a fan of gradients, color fields, and luminous light, Ascaso Gallery in downtown Miami is showing some ridiculously gorgeous abstract paintings by French artist Jordan Tran (AKA Kean). The painter's pastel-shaded canvases recall Sho Shibuya, Hiroshi Sugimoto, James Turell, and some of the more spectacular sunsets you might have seen here in Florida. The show opened last month and runs until May 31. On view through Friday, May 31, at Ascaso Gallery, 1325 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-571-9410; ascasogallery.com.

"Jeffrey | Merik" at Andrew Reed

Recently opened in Allapattah, Andrew Reed Gallery's latest show features work from Jeffrey Meris and Merik Goma, longtime friends and fellow artists making work about communal healing and the quotidian. Meris' sculptures use reclaimed materials such as copper and T-shirts, while a trio of busts are comprised of plaster and silicone. They're paired with Goma's somber, searching photographs conceived in the wake of a death in the family. On view until Saturday, May 25, at Andrew Reed Gallery, 800 NW 22nd St., Miami; andrewreedgallery.com.

Erik Parker at Ross + Kramer

Showing in Miami Beach at Ross + Kramer, German-born American artist Erik Parker favors bold colors and a psychedelic, pop-adjacent approach to figuration in his show "Full Coverage." Canvases like the paradisical landscape "Blue Magic" feature tropical color palettes and matte textures that wouldn't look out of place in Wynwood. On view through Saturday, June 15, at Ross + Kramer, 1910 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 917-675-7293; rkgallery.com.
click to enlarge Art installation by Marisa Telleria
Art installation by Marisa Telleria
Mahara+Co photo

"El Vacío Que No Es" at Mahara+Co

With its title translating to "The emptiness that is not," this show at Mahara+Co in Little River features work by two Miami-based artists focusing on what the gallery calls "the pursuit of the void." Miami-raised Nicaraguan-American Marisa Telleria builds temporary environments designed to challenge viewers' perceptions and allow them to explore their subconscious. Meanwhile, Venezuelan Andres Michelena has created drawings and installations that wed minimalist forms with culturally specific references. On view through Saturday, June 8, at Mahara+Co, 224 NW 71st St., Unit H., Miami; instagram.com/mahara_and_co.
click to enlarge Abstract artwork by George Condo
George Condo, Am I Human?, 2022
Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. © George Condo. Photo by Thomas Barratt.

Huguette Caland and "Toward the Celestial" at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

In addition to a collection presentation celebrating ten years as an institution that includes work by Loriel Beltran, George Condo, Nicolas Party, and others, ICA Miami is also showing a series of paintings by Lebanese abstract painter Huguette Caland. The museum's platforming of an artist from the Levant is somewhat ironic, considering it still has not responded to censorship allegations stemming from the removal of a portrait of Palestinian-American scholar Edward Said by Charles Gaines. Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org.

Kim Beck and Felice Grodin at Dimensions Variable

Local artist Felice Grodin exhibits beside Pittsburgh-based visitor Kim Beck in Dimensions Variable's latest crop of shows in Little River. "Pitch" sees Beck moving between mediums, from textiles to photos and sculpture, drawing our attention to destructive everyday practices like paving in order to make us question our environment. Grodin meanwhile uses her architecture training and research on insects in South Florida to create Yellowjacket_2524, an augmented reality experience that links new technology and climate change. On view through Wednesday, July 10, at Dimensions Variable, 101 NW 79th St., Miami; 305-615-3532; dimensionsvariable.net.
click to enlarge Abstract artwork by Paul Amundarain
Paul Amundarain, American Dance Party, 2024
Opera Gallery photo

Upcoming

Paul Amundarain at Opera Gallery

With 16 locations worldwide, Singapore-founded Opera manages to compete with mega-galleries like Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth in terms of global coverage. It's acting locally with its next show in the Design District, which focuses on Miami-based Venezuelan artist Paul Amundarian. His new work features various printed images obscured by thick paint strokes and Matisse-like cutout shapes, along with geometric sculptures that recall countrymen like Jesús Rafael Soto. The titles, such as American Entropy and No Border, are distinctly political, however. Opens Thursday, May 9, at Opera Gallery Miami, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 131, Miami; 305-868-3337; operagallery.com.

"On The Way Home" at Baker—Hall

Amanda Baker's Club Gallery became known for its fun and funky curatorial sensibility and its embrace of local artists. Leaving behind its space in the Citadel retail and food hall and rebranding as Baker—Hall, the gallery is inaugurating its new digs, shared with longtime artist-run space Dimensions Variable, with a group show curated by Heike Dempster. Focusing on "personal points of connection between diverse landscapes, diasporas, and cultural identities," according to the gallery, the show features work from Cornelius Tulloch, Catherine Camargo, Priscilla Aleman, and others. Opens Saturday, May 11, at Baker—Hall, 101 NW 79th St., Unit A, Miami; bakerhall.art.
click to enlarge Painting of a woman on a bed by Manuela Corji
Manuela Corji, Femme Fatale, 2024.
Homework photo

"Mujeres" at Homework

Not quite so nomadic anymore, Homework has set up a permanent location in a new Little River storefront next to Primary. It inaugurates the new space with some feminine energy. "Mujeres" will focus exclusively on femme-identifying artists, including Manuela Corji, Diana Eusebio, Beth Rhodes, Patricia Encarnacion, and more. As always, the gallery will activate the space with panel discussions, performances, and other activities throughout the show's run, which concludes on June 21. Opening Friday, May 17, at Homework, 7338 NW Miami Ct., Miami; homework.gallery.

Jonathan Rajewski and Jasmine Little at Nina Johnson

Another duo of artists will open separate shows on Thursday, May 23, at Nina Johnson in Little Haiti. In "Together Apart," Michigan-raised artist Jonathan Rajewski excavates his hometown of Midland's history of chemical weapons manufacture with a series of canvases, collages, and artist books incorporating found imagery. Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based ceramicist Jasmine Little will explore art history, including classical Greek pottery, with her show "The Olive Garden." Opening Thursday, May 23, at Nina Johnson, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com.
click to enlarge Abstract artwork by Carolina Sardi
Carolina Sardi, Gravitational Field
Pan American Art Projects photo

Carolina Sardi at Pan American Art Projects

With a location in Little Haiti and a focus on art and artists from the Americas, Pan American Art Projects also recently set up shop in the Design District. That's where it will hold its latest exhibition, focused on Miami-based Argentinian artist Carolina Sardi. Her show "Whispers of Nature" will focus on a series of sculptures and wall installations meant to evoke the natural world and remind us of our connection to it. Opening Saturday, May 25, at Pan American Art Projects Design District, 21 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-751-2550; panamericanart.com.
click to enlarge Black-and-white photography of cyclists in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood
Tony Chirinos, Don't Drink & Ride, Coconut Grove, 1983
Photo by Tony Chirinos

Tony Chirinos at Leica Store Miami

Miami-raised photographer Tony Chirinos follows up on his medical photography show "The Precipice" from last year with a new exhibition at camera brand Leica's storefront in Coral Gables. Once again, the documentary photographer excavates his archive, putting together a "Visual Memoir" of his practice that also serves as an unconventional, historical look into life in Miami and South Florida, with stark black-and-white images that run counter to the region's usual color scale. Opens Friday, May 31, at Leica Store Miami, 372 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-921-4433; leicastoremiami.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz
Photos: Fast Cars, Celebs, and Fans Take Over the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024

Photos

Photos: Fast Cars, Celebs, and Fans Take Over the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024

By Stian Roenning
7 Ways to Celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day 2024 in Miami

Things To Do

7 Ways to Celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day 2024 in Miami

By Jesse Scott
The Best Moments From Miami Race Week 2024

Sports

The Best Moments From Miami Race Week 2024

By Jesse Scott
Eyes on Miami: Juan Pablo Montoya, James Kennedy, Serena Williams, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Juan Pablo Montoya, James Kennedy, Serena Williams, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation