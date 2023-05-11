The Ten Most Unique Mother's Day Events in Miami

For those who haven't checked the calendar recently, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. Sure, you can get your mom some flowers and a card and call it a day, but what if you took her somewhere more unique that catered to her interests?
South Florida has plenty of dining options for brunch with mom
, but there are also many unique opportunities to pamper the mother that already has everything.
Here are New Times
' picks for Miami's best Mother's Day events.
Mother's Day Package at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
Is your mom more of the pampering and self-care type? Celebrate Mother's Day all weekend with an ocean view at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. The resort offers a Mother's Day package through May 14 that includes a gift from skincare brand Espa when you book a facial, Mother's Day brunch at Fuego y Mar, floral arrangements, a two-night stay, and a $200 spa credit. Through May 14, at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4090; ritzcarlton.com. The package costs $1,125 per night via ritzcarlton.com.
Mother's Day Night Out
Some moms like to stay in, while others prefer to go out and celebrate. Get a head start on your Mother's Day celebrations with a night out hosted by the Miami Moms Society
at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coconut Grove. Pre-game the weekend on Thursday at Bodega's upstairs lounge, where you and your mom can enjoy wine, food, and a group mixology session. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.
National Dog Mom Day
Fun fact: This year, national dog mom day lands on May 13 during Mother's Day weekend. If you want to celebrate with your fur babies, make your way to Kennedy Park for a fun day with your furry friends. Enjoy free trick-training classes by Paws Around the World, followed by a day at the dog park where the pups can play and socialize while you relax and enjoy the scenery — what's not to love? Dogs also receive a Sandy Paws dog bandana and Yum Pup fresh dog food, while dog moms will get dibs on açaí bowls, a small bouquet of flowers, and a mini photo session. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, David T. Kennedy Park, 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free with RSVP; VIP tickets cost $30 to $90 via eventbrite.com.
Love Your Mother SUP Yoga and Beach Cleanup
What about our original mother, Mother Earth? Celebrate your mom and the Earth at a SUP Yoga and Beach Cleanup at Peacock Park. Debris Free Oceans and Padl are teaming up for a Mother's Day event, and SUP yoga instructor Joseph Minday will teach a stand-up paddleboard yoga class. Once you're done oooming
and ahhhing
, paddle to the nearby island for a cleanup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Mother's Day Tea Party
If your mom prefers a little pomp and circumstance when you celebrate her, head to the fourth-annual Mother's Day Tea Party hosted by the Coral Gables Women's Club, where she'll be able to spend an afternoon indulging in a grown-up tea party with bubbly, a variety of teas, finger sandwiches, sweets, and live music. After all, the club is celebrating its centennial with Lady Whistledown, and because Bridgerton
fans love themselves a little gossip, this event promises "a little bit of scandal." 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Coral Gables Women's Club, 1009 E. Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org. Tickets cost $100 to $125 via eventbrite.com.
Mother's Day in the Garden
Prefer to spend your Mother's Day moseying in one of the area's most magical gardens? Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting an all-day celebration for mom on Sunday. Think plants, picnics, mimosas, and more. Don't have the energy to bring all the supplies? The folks at Fairchild are pre-packaging picnics that include appetizers for two, entrées, desserts, and drinks. Sample three specialty mimosa tastings that are a step up from the standard OJ: lemon lavender, cotton candy, and raspberry. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14
, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; children 6 and under are free.
Mother's Day Brunch at Tinez Farms
When you think of moms and Miami, the first thought that pops into your mind probably isn't a farm, but South Florida has plenty of them. One in particular, Tinez Farms, hosts a Mother's Day brunch you won't soon forget. Tickets include entrance to the farm, access to the animal barnyard, a walk through the garden maze, yard games, a bounce house, kids' activities, photo ops, and, of course, brunch. Live music will play from noon to 3 p.m. You can even add a succulent workshop, where you'll learn to make a personalized planter. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, at Tinez Farms, 16405 SW 177th Ave., Miami; tinezfarms.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via eventbrite.com.
Mother's Day Bay Cruise
Want to take your celebrations on water? Explore Biscayne Bay on a relaxing cruise that departs from the Deering Estate on the Pelican Skipper
, a 45-foot Corinthian catamaran. Once the sail is complete, enjoy a glass of complimentary champagne as you disembark and visit the estate grounds. Space is limited, and tickets are available online only. Prefer to stay on land? Bring your picnic for the Mother's Day brunch, which begins at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $50.
Mini-Me Science: Mommy Gators
Want to make mommy-and-me day educational? Head over to the Frost Science Museum to teach the kiddos about mothers in nature. Learn all about the relationship between mother alligators and their offspring, and work with your own little hatchlings to make alligator masks they can wear all day long. The Mini-Me Science sessions last approximately 60 minutes, with a 30-minute hands-on activity followed by a 30-minute guided museum exploration of one of the exhibitions. 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets start at $25; museum admission must be purchased separately.
Mamma Mia at the Rooftop Cinema Club
Sometimes you and your mom just need a night out at the movies — and what better way to celebrate Mother's Day than with a rooftop screening of the movie musical Mamma Mia
? Enjoy the ultimate open-air movie experience in the heart of South Beach, with skyline views from the top of 1212 Lincoln Rd. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Rooftop Cinema Club, 1212 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets start at $19.75 to $29.75.