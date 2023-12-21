 Malibu Barbie Cafe Is Coming to Miami in 2024 | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Hi, Miami! A Malibu Barbie Cafe Is Coming to Wynwood in 2024

Calling all Barbies, Kens, and Allans, too! It's time to paint Wynwood pink with the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up set to open in 2024.
December 21, 2023
Hi, Miami! A Malibu Barbie pop-up is coming to Wynwood with pink-colored everything.
Hi, Miami! A Malibu Barbie pop-up is coming to Wynwood with pink-colored everything. Photo by Bucket Listers
Hi Barbies! It's time to paint Wynwood pink at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up, which is set to open on February 9, 2024. Don't worry — Kens and Allans are welcome to join, too.

If Greta Gerwig's Barbie showed us anything this year, it's that it's Barbie's world, and we just live in it after the film broke multiple box office records in 2023, including becoming Warner Brothers' highest-grossing movie.

Now, Miami Barbie fans are in luck because Bucket Listers and Mattel have officially joined forces to bring the Malibu Barbie Cafe experience to Miami after its viral success in New York, Chicago, and at multiple Mall of America pop-up locations.
Barbie-themed cocktails are on the menu.
The trendy pop-up cafe will serve the ultimate "Barbiecore" dining with a menu created by MasterChef Finalist Chef Becky Brown (who made sure some dishes were vegetarian and gluten-free to include all tastes).

The experience includes a choice of main dish, a side dish, and a cake pop. Highlights include the "Beach Burger," which can be made with an Impossible patty as a vegetarian option; the "Maje Waves Avocado Toast," made with local sourdough; "Pacific Paradise Pancakes;" and the "Golden Coast Cali-flower Bowl," made with curry-spiced cauliflower.

For the kids, a fun twist on the menu is available with the "Stay Groovy Grilled Cheese," "Shine On Quesadillas," with cheddar cheese, a bacon and eggs combo, and chicken tenders.
The pop-up menu has Barbie-approved dessert choices and a variety of pink and orange drinks.
The experience is helmed by Miami native and Bucket Listers president of experiences, Derek Berry, the mastermind behind the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up in Miami earlier this year.

"Barbie has proven to be one of history's ultimate icons," explains Berry. "It means so much to bring exclusive experiences like this back to my hometown. I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store."

Julie Freeland, senior director of location-based entertainment at Mattel, explains every detail of the pop-up has been carefully designed to celebrate Barbie and bring the experience to life. Imagine 1970s Malibu, California, covered in Barbie colors, laid-back, beachy vibes, and retro touches.

The cafe also features a full-size Barbie doll box for pictures, Malibu house photo-ops, and a shop with exclusive merchandise. It's a Barbie fan's dream.

One of the pop-up highlights is the $1 roller skate rink experience; all proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc., an organization that aspires to provide girls in Miami with resources and role models. The organization offers free after-school and summer programs that immerse girls in creative art, STEM, and life skills activities.
Rollerskate the day and night away, Barbie style.
While there is no set date for ticket sales yet, all guests are highly encouraged to join the waitlist as the pop-up is expected to be in high demand. The experience is family-friendly, so parents can bring kids of all ages. Children under the age of 2 do not need a ticket to enter.

Each seating allows guests 90 minutes to enjoy the cafe. However, no walk-ins will be accommodated. Therefore, tickets must be purchased in advance to enter Barbie-land.

Malibu Barbie Cafe Miami. Opens Friday, February 9, 2024, at 301 NW 23rd St., Miami; bucketlisters.com. Tickets cost $29 to $44.
