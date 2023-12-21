Hi, Miami! A Malibu Barbie Cafe Is Coming to Wynwood in 2024

Hi Barbies! It's time to paint Wynwood pink at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up, which is set to open on February 9, 2024. Don't worry — Kens and Allans are welcome to join, too.
If Greta Gerwig's Barbie showed us anything this year, it's that it's Barbie's world, and we just live in it after the film broke multiple box office records in 2023, including becoming Warner Brothers' highest-grossing movie.
Now, Miami Barbie fans are in luck because Bucket Listers and Mattel have officially joined forces to bring the Malibu Barbie Cafe experience to Miami after its viral success in New York, Chicago, and at multiple Mall of America pop-up locations.
The experience includes a choice of main dish, a side dish, and a cake pop. Highlights include the "Beach Burger," which can be made with an Impossible patty as a vegetarian option; the "Maje Waves Avocado Toast," made with local sourdough; "Pacific Paradise Pancakes;" and the "Golden Coast Cali-flower Bowl," made with curry-spiced cauliflower.
For the kids, a fun twist on the menu is available with the "Stay Groovy Grilled Cheese," "Shine On Quesadillas," with cheddar cheese, a bacon and eggs combo, and chicken tenders.
"Barbie has proven to be one of history's ultimate icons," explains Berry. "It means so much to bring exclusive experiences like this back to my hometown. I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store."
Julie Freeland, senior director of location-based entertainment at Mattel, explains every detail of the pop-up has been carefully designed to celebrate Barbie and bring the experience to life. Imagine 1970s Malibu, California, covered in Barbie colors, laid-back, beachy vibes, and retro touches.
The cafe also features a full-size Barbie doll box for pictures, Malibu house photo-ops, and a shop with exclusive merchandise. It's a Barbie fan's dream.
One of the pop-up highlights is the $1 roller skate rink experience; all proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc., an organization that aspires to provide girls in Miami with resources and role models. The organization offers free after-school and summer programs that immerse girls in creative art, STEM, and life skills activities.
The experience is family-friendly, so parents can bring kids of all ages. Children under the age of 2 do not need a ticket to enter.
Each seating allows guests 90 minutes to enjoy the cafe. However, no walk-ins will be accommodated. Therefore, tickets must be purchased in advance to enter Barbie-land.
Malibu Barbie Cafe Miami. Opens Friday, February 9, 2024, at 301 NW 23rd St., Miami; bucketlisters.com. Tickets cost $29 to $44.