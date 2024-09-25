10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami

There are endless spots around Miami to get the sandwich made with traditional Cuban bread, lechón, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles, but here are New Times' ten must-try Cuban sandwiches, organized in alphabetical order.
Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop186 NE 29th St., Miami
305-573-4681
instagram.com/enriquetas_sandwich_shop In a sea of high-rises, this Cuban sandwich shop remains a holdout family establishment and a popular dining destination for locals and tourists alike. The shop was established by Jose and Lucia Pla, and in its years gaining Miami's love, the shop has also received esteemed guests like soccer superstar David Beckham, singer Rosalía, and Miami-native singer Lauren Jauregui. Featured in New Times' Best Inexpensive Restaurants in 2024, Hidden Gem list, and Best Sandwich Restaurants in 2023, the $10.25 classic sandwiches like pan con bistec, medianoche, and, of course, the cubano are menu favorites. This spot is perfect for getting your cafecito fix and a Cuban sandwich with a bonus in the form of croquetas pressed into the bread along with the meat and cheese.
Havana Harry's4612 S. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables
305-661-2622
havanaharrys.com Havana Harry's has almost 30 years under its belt. Its first location opened in 1995 off Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, and since then, the menu has always featured something for everyone no matter how much of a Cuban food purist they may be. Between New Times' Best Cuban Restaurants 2020 and its most recent feature on Michelin Guide's Best Cuban Restaurants in Miami 2024 list, this Miami staple is a must. Its extensive sandwich menu with more than 15 choices offers five Cuban specialties; the Cuban sandwich costs $12.50 and is served with one choice of sides such as white rice and beans, moro rice, brown rice, sweet plantains, steamed broccoli, mariquitas, fries, mashed potatoes, yuca, a cup of soup, or fufu.
La CarretaNine locations, including:
3632 SW 8th St., Miami
305-444-7501
lacarreta.comLa Carreta has served Cuban food in Miami since 1976. With multiple locations, this spot might not be the place to go for the most gourmet dishes but is a great restaurant for the classics. The menu offers Cuban samplers, daily specials, and a selection of ten sandwiches, including "Our Famous Cubano." The restaurant loves reposting snapshots from its regulars on social media, and the Cuban sandwich is one of the most posted dishes, earning comments from tourists who wish this Miami staple was in their own backyard. The regular sandwich costs $9.95, but to share, opt for the "Special Cuban," which is the large version of their cubano.
Latin Cafe 2000
Three locations, including:
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
305-646-1400
latincafe.com
Everyone in Miami knows Latin Cafe 2000. It has long been recognized in the community for serving large portions of Cuban dishes and its annual pig pardoning. Earning a spot in New Times' Top 100 Restaurants in Miami for 2025, Latin Cafe should be on your radar for its signature Cuban sandwich, available in its regular size for $10.49 or extra large for $11.49. Other menu items include the traditional Cuban breakfast, health-conscious options such as the "Cubanito Saludable," and a selection of cocktails at the Brickell location.
Mary's Coin Laundry (Mary's Cafe)2542 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-443-6672
instagram.com/maryscafemiami
Mary's Coin Laundry and Cafeteria opened in 1982 as a simple washhouse, and, funny enough, it became a place to get some of the best Cuban food in town. After owner Victor Sanchez noticed that young people preferred to wash their clothes at night, he added a coffee window that grew over the years into a full café. Featured in New Times' 2020 Best of Miami for Best Late-Night Dining and Best Hidden Gems list in 2024, the 24-hour joint is a beacon attracting everyone from late-night grub to early risers or workers who have a quick break for its signature Cuban sandwich.
Sanguich2057 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-539-0969
sanguich.com From its humble beginnings as a small pop-up at an art festival in 2015 to its first brick-and-mortar location on Calle Ocho in 2018, Sanguich de Miami has become an integral part of South Florida's culinary scene. It's no surprise that Sanguich became New Times' Best Cuban Sandwich 2024 and has been honored as a Bib Gourmand designation in the Florida Michelin Guide three years in a row. Its cubano is made mostly in-house and handled with the utmost care, so really, it can be called anything but simple. The bread is made under specific parameters at a bakery in Homestead, the lechón is marinated for 24 hours in garlic and spices, the ham is brined for seven days, and then two slices of Swiss and satisfyingly vinegary pickles are pressed between the thick Cuban bread brushed with lard.
Sarussi Subs6797 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-264-5464
sarussisubs.netThis Miami Cuban sandwich chain with more than half a century of history has been featured on Travel Channel's Man v. Food in 2010, on New Times' Best of 2019, and even went viral on social media this summer. Depending on which location you visit, the menu offers the original Cuban sandwich or the "Sarussi Original." The latter has been a popular option for years, and during its feature on the food show starring Adam Richman, it was described by him as a "massive, 16-inch, two-and-a-half pound colossus of baked ham, roast pork, and pickles, smothered in melted cheese and topped with its secret sauce." The main difference between the two is that while "El Original" features the usual sliced ham, roast pork, and pickles, instead of Swiss cheese and mustard, it's made with mozzarella and a tangy red "secret sauce."
Sergio's Cuban American Kitchen13 locations, including:
3252 SW 22nd St., Coral Gables
305-529-0047
sergios.comNew Times' Best Cuban Restaurant of 2024 is also part of this list. Sergio's started almost 50 years ago with little more than a croqueta and a dream, and has now grown to 13 locations. The menu offers authentic, tasty, inexpensive, and nostalgic Cuban food, including its signature Cuban sandwich. An honorable mention on the menu and a must-try when stopping by are the croquetas, which earned the restaurant New Times' "Best Croquetas" in 2022.
Tinta y Café
1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-285-0101
tintaycafe.comAs a Michelin Bib Gourmand location for three years in a row, Tinta y Café has received high praise for its sandwich selection. This Miami Cuban café has been crafting tasty sandwiches for almost ten years now, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by New Times. This year, Tinta was featured as Best Tostada 2024, but truly the star of the show on the menu deserves the spotlight. The signature "La Patria" sandwich is made with ham, pork, mortadella, swiss, pickles, and mustard. All sandwiches range between $10 and $15.
Versailles3555 SW Eighth St. Miami
305-444-0240
versaillesrestaurant.comIt wouldn't be right to make a list of Best Cuban anything without mentioning Versailles. The restaurant has been in Miami since 1971 as a Calle Ocho staple for locals and tourists alike. This classic Cuban eatery has an extensive menu with appetizers such as croquetas and lunch items like the highlighted Cuban sandwich. Slathered with mustard and layered with ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles, this sandwich is a taste of traditional Cuban food in the Magic City.