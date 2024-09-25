10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami

Times'

Times'

Latin Cafe 2000



Everyone in Miami knows Latin Cafe 2000. It has long been recognized in the community for serving large portions of Cuban dishes and its annual pig pardoning. Earning a spot in

for 2025, Latin Cafe should be on your radar for its signature Cuban sandwich, available in its regular size for $10.49 or extra large for $11.49. Other menu items include the traditional Cuban breakfast, health-conscious options such as the "Cubanito Saludable," and a selection of cocktails at the Brickell location.