Best Tostada

Sure, even bad tostada gets the job done, but how is flaccid Cuban bread with bald spots and artificial butter supposed to get you through the whole day? With a good tostada, the bread needs to be pressed tightly, like coal turning into a diamond, flat as Death Valley, and buttery as hell. The quality mantequilla should seep through the bread like waterlogged wood. Hold my cafecito, someone! Tinta y Café knows the rules well. The café has been giving a modernist touch to the classics for almost twenty years. Try the housemade Cuban bread pressed thin and crisp but with a chewy crumb. It's the absolute perfect juxtaposition to a silly sweet café con leche. One bite makes the adage true: Nothing is better than bread and butter.