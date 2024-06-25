Best Cuban Sandwich

It might seem simple. Cuban bread, lechón, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles. But the Cubano at the quaint 25-seat Calle Ocho staple, Sanguich, is anything but. The bread? Made under Sanguich's specific parameters at a bakery in Homestead. The lechón? Marinated for 24 hours in garlic and spices. The ham? Brined for seven days. Then two slices of Swiss and satisfyingly vinegary pickles are pressed between the thick Cuban bread brushed with lard. Expect a mouthwatering melted cheese hammock when you separate your two fresh halves of Cubano goodness. The bites are so perfectly crisp and packed with flavor that you'll happily embrace the light layer of crumbs left on your shirt afterward. Made mostly in-house and handled with the utmost care, there's a reason this classic Little Havana sanguich reigns supreme in Miami.