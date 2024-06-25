Best Cuban Sandwich

Between local staples like Vicky Bakery and Pinecrest Bakery, you can get your pick of croquetas here in Miami. But no one is doing it as right as Dos Croquetas, a Cuban restaurant putting its modern spin on the classic Latin hors d'oeuvres. The self-proclaimed "croqueta bar" has locations in both Little Havana and Bird Road and a pop-up in Hialeah, where customers can sample different handmade croquetas, from classic ham or cheese to new culinary takes including mac & cheese and medianoche croquetas. They also offer a decent Cuban sandwich, Cuban fritanga wrap, or areparada sandwich, all of which build on the brand's favorite delicacy. These delectable croquetas can even be shipped nationally for friends or family looking for a taste of the Magic City. For those with a sweet tooth, Dos Croquetas also has one hell of a mango shake, cloud coffees (with flavors from tiramisu to white chocolate cinnamon), and even chocolate croqueta bites that you can dip in icing. For anyone and everyone looking for a fun remix on their abuela's favorite snack, see ya at Dos Croquetas.