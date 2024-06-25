Best Cuban Restaurant

It began almost 50 years ago with little more than a croqueta and a dream. Now, the Cuban restaurant Sergio's has 13 locations with authentic and time-honored menus filled with tasty, inexpensive, and nostalgic Cuban food. Naturally, they won New Times' "Best Croquetas" in 2022 — and now they have taken the main trophy. You can swing by for a proper Cuban breakfast (eggs, bacon, tostada, and a café con leche smooth as Chinese silk). Salty and soulful sopa de pollo heals the soul, and the housemade ropa vieja and vaca frita are emotional, stick-to-your-ribs cooking. And if you want to go modernized, try the croqueta pizza and picadillo flatbread. So many newer fancy restaurants with Michelin nods may be the jewels of Miami, but Sergio's is our city's heart.