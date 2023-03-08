The 11 Best Nightclubs in Miami

From dress to impress to dress code be damned, here are New Times' picks for the eleven best nightclubs in Miami and Miami Beach.
The BoomboxSecret address
instagram.com/theboomboxmiami In the past, trying to establish a clubbing haunt outside the perimeters of South Beach or downtown Miami would have gotten you laughed out of town. And while the Boombox is relatively new, it's established itself in suburban southwest Miami-Dade, outside the urban core. The graffiti-ridden warehouse offers two rooms, one outside and one inside, and has brought high-impact DJs like Ben UFO, Danny Daze, and Pearson Sound to the outskirts. The club's exact location is on a need-to-know basis, but you'll find out soon enough if you buy a ticket to any of its events.
Club Space34 NE 11th St., Miami
786-357-6456
clubspace.com Few clubs have been able to rebrand, rethink, and redevelop as well as Club Space. The legendary compound, which houses the live music venue the Ground downstairs and the legendary Terrace upstairs, is a Miami staple known for its party-past-sunrise decadence. Since opening in 2000, Club Space has remained a dance-music institution and a beacon for those looking to party past 4 a.m. The sound system is impeccable, and a lineup can boast emerging talent, globetrotters, and legends all under one roof.
Domicile6391 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/domicile.miami The new club on the block features hard dance music with barebones necessities. In Little Haiti, Domicile displays steely decorum and gut-punching speedy, dark techno. Not into techno? Don't fret — Domicile is a love triangle between ravers, goths, and punks to enjoy. When you step in, it's apparent that Domicile is a hardcore dance-music venue catering to no one.
Do Not Sit on the Furniture423 16th St., Miami Beach
510-551-5067
donotsitonthefurniture.com This jewel box of a club is the perfect middle ground of South Beach's nightlife offerings. It's less barebones and blaring than Treehouse and not as glitzy and glamorous as the South Beach behemoths. First opened in 2013, Do Not Sit on the Furniture offers a lounge feel with deep, melodic electronic delights spun all night. The venue's co-owner, DJ/producer Behrouz, has held the location down pat despite its ongoing health situation — only furthering the club's commitment to the community and the house music scene. And yes, you can sit on the furniture.
E11even29 NE 11th St., Miami
305-829-2911
11miami.com Hosting a club that is open 24/7 is a lofty goal. However, since 2014, E11even has been up to the task, even expanding into businesses like vodka, real estate, and NFTs. However, if you want to experience the best the venue has to offer, stick to the weekend hours where a constant rotation of EDM and hip-hop acts come through. Whether it's just getting the party started or preparing you for your red-eye flight, E11even never turns off its lights for anyone.
Eagle Room2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
eagleroom.club Nestled in Mid-Beach and located above 27 Restaurant at the Freehand is Eagle Room. The atmosphere isn't crystal water fountains or a dark basement. Instead, it feels like a friend just converted their house into a party. The restaurant is open until 10 p.m. and offers tasty bites reflecting Haitian and Middle Eastern cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Upstairs, the music is often sweet, deep music that keeps the party going without chaos. It's hard to say what you'll go for — music, drinks, or food — but you'll undoubtedly stay for something.
Floyd34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami
786-357-6456
floydmiami.com Floyd is connected to Club Space's compound but with the option of a more intimate evening dance session. The small club is coated in reds, pinks, and Persian rugs, making the vibe feel more organic with the option of getting home at a far more reasonable 5 a.m. The music is usually deeper and more melodic than the Space terrace's high-octane overtures, and the crowd is more easygoing. Combine all that with a chat from Miami's legendary doorman, Alan T, and there's no better option on 11th Street.
La Otra55 NE 24th St., Miami
305-908-9368
laotramiami.com Looking for something else beyond electronic beats? Miami is, after all, a melting pot, and a club that adds a different flavor to Miami nightlife is La Otra in Wynwood, located adjacent to Mad Club. The club's life force is Spanish-infused, including reggaeton and DJs dropping big tracks from acts like Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G, and more. La Otra is open from Thursday through Sunday.
LIV4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4680
livnightclub.com When you come to Miami, you eat stone crabs at Joe's, soak in the rays of South Beach, and hightail it to the trendiest and glamorous clubs of all: LIV. The idea of paying a hefty sum to sit at a table may be startling, but the bombastic EDM drops and Sunday hip-hop party put this mega club in a league of its own. Situated inside the Fontainebleau, you are bound to run into celebrities while a DJ throws cake at you. Play your cards right, and you may be in Dave Grutman's Instagram stories.
Treehouse323 23rd St., Miami Beach
786-318-1908
treehousemiami.com The South Beach nightclub has been a must-go destination for over a decade, boasting lineups that any electronic aficionado can enjoy. There is no need to order a table or other highfalutin options. Instead, you come as you are: a hungry attendee waiting to see what the night entails without wasting $25 on an espresso martini. On any given night, you might catch a set by a Detroit legend spinning or a Dutch underground producer.
The Trip28 NE 14th St., #1311, Miami
instagram.com/the_trip_miami The Trip is one of the city's newest venues located at the northern edge of downtown Miami. Before the Trip, the space once served Miami's hipsters as PS14 and Black Bar. These days, the Trip offers a powerful sound system and groove-inducing electronic music. The packed dance floor greets you on the way in, and a long, fully stocked bar is met with a lounge atmosphere, a healthy amount of traffic signs, and 3D projections. With venues coming and going often in this space, let's hope the Trip isn't going anywhere soon.