 Tropical Wave Forecast to Bring Rain Showers to Florida | Miami New Times
Forecasts Call for Downpours as Tropical Wave Approaches South Florida

After a relatively quiet summer, it's been a busy week for tropical systems in the Atlantic.
August 18, 2023
Graphic by National Weather Service
If you had weekend plans to lounge by the beach, or perhaps shake ass on a Miami party boat under the late summer sun, good ol' Mother Nature says: "Think again!"

As the National Hurricane Center tracks several tropical disturbances across the central and eastern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, a so-called "disorganized tropical wave" is expected to approach South Florida tomorrow — likely soaking the region with heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend. 

"This wave is NOT forecast to develop into a tropical system over the next two days," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami clarifies, "although you will probably want to carry your umbrella."
Because the system is so disorganized (relatable!), the NWS says it isn't expecting any widespread sustained wind impacts. However, coastal residents could expect a little more breeze than usual, with around 15 to 20 mph gusts of wind, as well as some strong showers or storms that might pack hefty gusts.

CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says that South Florida should expect a "soggy" Saturday, with heavy rain throughout the morning and afternoon. Sunday morning is expected to bring more showers, though rain chances clear out Sunday afternoon.

"Bottom line, you're going to want to keep the rain gear close," Gonzalez says.

After a relatively quiet summer, it's been a busy week in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring three other systems that are still thousands of miles from Florida.

Off the coast of Africa, Invest 98L has a 70 percent chance of development in the next week, but most models show it veering north in open ocean. To the west of that system, Invest 99L is likely headed on a more westerly path that could bring it near the Lesser Antilles, though its chances of developing into a tropical storm remain uncertain. Another system churning off the coast of South America is also being tracked by the National Weather Service. While the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts does not show the three systems approaching South Florida, forecasts are in the early stages and subject to change.

As students returned to school across South Florida this week, the NWS issued a handful of flood advisories across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Forecasters had urged people to take shelter from heavy storms that battered the area and triggered flight delays at Miami International Airport.

Meanwhile, over in the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast. It's expected to weaken before reaching Southern California as the area's first tropical storm in 84 years.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
