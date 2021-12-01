Miami Porn Tour: Seven Public Locations Where Adult Films Were Shot

But come on, will it ever not be jarring (dare we say titillating?) to see some random public site or business as the setting where two (or more!) folks are being filmed bumpin' uglies? Consider this list your periodic reminder.
A fair number of big-game porn production companies are based right here in Miami and shoot across South Florida on the regular — Bang Bros, Reality Kings, Nerd Pass, and Team Skeet, to name just a few.
Logan Xander, a Bang Bros producer, tells New Times the group has largely been filming out of rental properties the past couple of years owing to the pandemic. Often, he says, production companies overlap and even use the same properties.
"A pretty solid amount of professional studio porn is shot in Miami, it’s always been a hot spot for the industry," Xander explains. "A lot of the amateur websites are based in Miami, and it has always been a huge place for porn. But since COVID, there’s actually been a rise of porn companies moving down here since we’ve had fewer restrictions in Florida than other states."
From transit buses to fast-food joints to family-friendly beaches, porn actors have done the deed all over the Greater Miami area. Below, listed in alphabetical order, are a handful of notable and recognizable locations.
AMF Pembroke Pines LanesAccording to its website, "Bowling is just one reason to visit AMF Pembroke Pines Lanes!" In addition to its 32 lanes, the venue boasts arcade games, pool tables, and, according to Bang Bros, a pretty OK vibe to film an orgy.
As Xander recalls, Bang Bros shot a group sex scene at this family-friendly Pembroke Pines bowling alley back in 2012. It was part of a series called "Fuck Team 5." We're not going to link to it, but take our word for it when we say this is a video that exists on every major porn-hosting site.
"That entire series was usually filmed at business locations," Xander says. "The whole concept was a group of girls crashing people’s parties or crashing offices working and starting giant orgies."
ClubXEarlier this month, New Times informed readers that a Coral Gables gym had moonlighted as a set for a handful of Bang Bros shoots.
As far back as August 2017, ClubX, located at 1236 S. Dixie Highway in Coral Gables, had been low-key allowing production companies to use the gym as a porn set — and it goes without saying performers got more than just a workout. We’re talkin’ sex on spin bikes, atop inflatable exercise balls, and, perhaps predictably, in the gym’s locker rooms. ClubX owner Cary Sochin acknowledged that the setting in the video identified by New Times was indeed ClubX, though he denied having had any knowledge of the shoots and says they were done without his permission.
One scene for the straightforwardly titled Latin MILF Rose Monroe Gets Her Big Ass Worked Out by Brick Danger was even shot in the group exercise room where spin classes were taught.
As former ClubX spin instructor Janice Muller summed up, "The biggest turnoff for me was they were using our equipment. I’m a spin instructor, and they’re sitting naked on the bikes. I was like, 'Oh wow, we don’t have enough Lysol and bleach.'"
Flagler Memorial IslandFlagler Memorial Island: It's small, desolate, and inaccessible without a boat. In other words, a great setting to shoot a porno.
The manmade island is located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and Miami proper and is known for a phallic, 96-foot-high cast concrete obelisk that rises out of its sands, erected (ahem) in the early 1900s to honor Miami pioneer Henry Flagler).
In a 2011 Reality Kings shoot for Island Adventure, performers Brooklyn Lee and J. Mac do some sightseeing (and each other) in Miami Beach. The actual sex scenes take place on a boat, but you can catch glimpses of Miami Beach municipal signs on the shoreline as well as shots of the Flagler Island monument.
The Miami Herald reported at the time that local officials were outraged at the idea of porn being filmed in a public space and were trying to argue that producers were in violation of laws that barred indecent exposure. But Reality Kings told 'em to pound sand, noting the secluded location and the fact that for someone to have observed the goings-on, they'd actually have to be on set.
Moral of the story: If boinking goes on in a public place and there's no public to see it, it ain't public boinking.
Miami-Dade TransitCommuters are constantly complaining that Miami-Dade Transit buses never come on time. Perhaps unbeknownst to some Miamians, our buses have come plenty in recent years.
This is the stuff of bonafide Miami lore. In 2012, New Times brought you the story of Project City Bus, in which Bang Bros spun off its popular "Bait Bus" series, using gay male performers.
Miami-Dade Transit authorities at the time said the buses were not theirs, in that the shoots weren't authorized by the county. But New Times staffers did the dirty work and independently identified what appeared to be at least three transit buses used in the shoots.
Here's the common plot of the films therein (gleaned courtesy of a two-day trial for $4.95; the things we do for you!): Man rides bus. Another man films and narrates. Bus picks up hot dude at bus stop. Hot dude helps himself to some bills from narrator's wallet. New passenger winds up riding more than just the bus.
Miami SubsMiamians have long whispered about a porno purportedly shot inside a now-shuttered Miami Subs restaurant at 1600 West 49th Street in Hialeah. New Times investigated the legend in an article published in February 2020.
No one has publicly, definitively said why the restaurant closed. But many contend it was because they were busted after Miami-based porn studio Industry Invaders, an outfit known for filming in public spaces, availed itself of the location for a production called "Fast Food Slut Fucked Behind the Counter." (Go ahead, Google it. We'll wait.)
In that shoot, a male customer orders breakfast from a female worker, only to be told they don't serve breakfast. The two strip while "looking for bacon," and the rest of the script writes itself.
Others who have worked at the joint and were interviewed by New Times, say the Subs closed up shop because traffic was light and rent for the building got too expensive.
Sherbrooke HotelMorality cop and South Beach hotel owner Mitch Novick has spent a lot of time in recent years criticizing the party atmosphere of Ocean Drive.
"Stay away!" he warned in an October 2018 Facebook post to the private user group Miami Beach Residents. "It's classless and trashy tonight on Ocean Drive."
But the worm turned four months later, when New Times reported that Novick had allowed professional porn to be produced on the rooftop of the hotel he owns, the Sherbrooke, at 901 Collins Ave. Indeed, Novick conceded that he'd let a Bang Bros production starring adult entertainers Sara Jay and Jessi Summers to be shot on location at his hotel in the mid-2000s.
"They paid to use the roof. I was fine with it," he said at the time, adding that the filming occurred out of public view. "Back in those years, Bang Bros were very popular in South Florida. I sat in during much of the production. I have to say it was fascinating to learn the ins and outs of the porn industry."
The hotel has been closed since the pandemic set in.
Voyager MotelThis list would be incomplete if without mention of Deep Throat, an iconic 1972 feature film shot at various locales across Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
The infamous 60-minute movie centers on a character (played by Linda Lovelace) who has a condition in which her clitoris is located in the back of her throat. In a scene early in the proceedings, Lovelace implies she’s never had an orgasm. The scene (which contains no sex) was filmed at the outdoor pool at the Voyager Motel in North Miami.
(The remedy for her orgasmless existence, a doctor tells her, is to perform lots of oral sex. She does.)
The motel, which no longer stands, was located at 123rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, per information compiled at the classic porn blog Rialto Report, now the part of the (recently shuttered) Johnson & Wales University. According to Rialto Report, the original pool remains.