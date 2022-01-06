Watering Hole: Reality Kings Porno Filmed at Gramps Bar in Wynwood

Since 2012, Gramps has endeared itself to locals and tourists alike with flaming cocktails, eclectic drag shows, and unapologetically in-your-face grunge charm — not to mention generous New York-style pizza slices and impossibly rich garlic knots — that keep the regulars coming back.
For years, the bar has hosted many a third-party event and leased its space for an array of acts and occasions. From open-mike nights and local music acts to fundraisers and a TedTalk-adjacent "Nerd Nite," Gramps has something for everyone.
So it's really no surprise that when a location scout for Miami Beach-based porn studio Reality Kings approached bar owner Adam Gersten about renting the interior and filming onsite, Gramps agreed. Gersten confirms to New Times that the porn short "Hot Wings, Wet Pussies: Part 2" was filmed at the bar during closed hours. Reality Kings released the video on December 15; as of January 5, it had drawn more than 37,000 views.
Gersten confirms this was the second time Reality Kings filmed onsite. The studio shot "Hot Wings, Wet Pussies: Part 1" in 2013.
"Gramps vigorously supports the rights of all artists to make a living, including consenting performers working in the adult film industry. Our venue is regularly rented by promoters and location scouts for private events, TV, film, and photography shoots," Gersten tells New Times.
The extra coin, especially for a bar in the COVID-19 era, is a plus.
"This additional revenue stream has enabled us to build Gramps into a world-class cultural hub for the Miami community, hosting hundreds of free concerts, political events, and educational programming," Gersten says. "We are proud that, for the past decade, we have provided a place for people from all over the world to work, perform, and celebrate in a fun, clean, and safe environment."
The bar's most recent Reality Kings cameo came to light earlier this week, when local Instagram meme account Starter Packs Miami posted a screenshot of the video showing two men seated at a bar, devouring hot chicken wings and sipping milk (as one does). The Reality Kings logo is prominently placed in lower right corner.
To anyone who's so much as caught a glimpse of Gramps' interior, the retro glass-block windows and Miami-lore-themed wall hangings are instantly recognizable. Lest there be any doubt, @starterpacksmia commented, "Damn Gramps new wing commercial is so good!"
The plot centers on two women, "hot blond waitress" Blake Blossom and "sexy alt babe" Valerica Steele, the latter of whom is the girlfriend of Jonny the Kid, one of the men munching wings at the bar.
Blossom and Steele steal away to the restroom for a hardcore bathroom break, only to be interrupted by the Kid, who stumbles upon them in flagrante delicto (as it were). What transpires between the three of them is, as the cinematic masterwork's synopsis notes, "hotter than any wings!"
If you want to grab a drink and a slice and admire the setting in person, Gramps is open from noon to 1 a.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (closed on Wednesdays) and from noon to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, at 176 NW 24th St. in Wynwood.