Judge Rules Hollywood PD Shouldn't Have Arrested Gay Men for Private Sex Acts

A Broward County judge has now confirmed that the Hollywood Police Department ruined the lives of 10 gay men for absolutely no reason at all. On July 26, Hollywood PD raided a gay-cruising hangout and arrested eight men allegedly caught masturbating in a private back room and two others accused of performing oral sex on one another. The police department then sent the men's photos and names to the media, and many media outlets happily blasted the men's identities out in the press. One man said he was outed and fired from his job as a result.

Today, Broward County Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren confirmed what LGBTQ advocates have said for months: That the locked room at the Pleasure Emporium was, in fact, a "private space," and that the men should not have been charged for exposing their genitals "in public" at all. Lerner-Wren dismissed a charge against one of the men involved.

"The court finds that the Pleasure Emporium is not a public space under [Florida Statute] 800.03," Lerner-Wren wrote, adding that "the patrons who access the private viewing theaters where consensual activity occurs in the presence of other consenting adults objectively and subjectively possess a reasonable expectation of privacy."

It's not clear how Lerner-Wren's ruling will affect the criminal charges against the other men in the case.

In August, Hollywood PD adamantly defended its decision to raid a gay-cruising destination. HPD Spokesperson Miranda Grossman — who, oddly enough, is a former reporter for the progressive news outlet Fusion — stated that the Pleasure Emporium was "not private, but open to the public."

She then added that "as a reporter I am sure you can understand releasing information related to criminal activity is in the public’s best interest."

As it turns out, the men were not actually committing a crime, at least according to Lerner-Wren. Grossman did not immediately respond to a message from New Times today. Neither did a spokesperson for Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz, who callously decided to prosecute every single person arrested in the raid.

After the arrest, many media outlets blasted out mug shots of these men. WPLG went so far as to provide a bulleted list of every man's name and hometown, too. LGBTQ advocacy groups warn that news organizations need to be extremely careful when reporting on the identities of LGBTQ individuals — people may not be out in public and could face persecution or harassment at work or in their families. After New Times contacted the Miami Herald about their story on the raid, that newspaper at least edited the mugshots and names out of their story. But other TV news clips remain unchanged up on the web.

Broward County Court Filings

LGBTQ advocates also questioned why Hollywood police would raid a known gay-cruising spot in the first place. Closeted men who are either exploring their sexualities or unable or unwilling to come out are known to frequent private gay-cruising areas to enjoy themselves in private. Gay-cruising raids are seen as a relic from an earlier, less accepting time for LGBTQ Americans.

One man's lawyer even told New Times that her client was suicidal after the arrest, and had fled Cuba because he felt America would be more accommodating to LGBTQ people. Instead, he says he was outed and fired from his job due to the actions of the Hollywood cops.

In a motion to dismiss the case, lawyers for the accused men argued that the rooms were clearly private in scope — images show that the Pleasure Emporium advertises the room as "private" online. Moreover, the room has the word "private" written in gigantic letters above the door:

Now, a lawyer for many of the accused men, Rhonda Gelfman, says she plans to help the few men who pleaded guilty to the charges before the judge ruled that the raid was bunk after all. (It's not clear if any of the other defendants still have open criminal cases related to the raid.)

"I'm happy with judge’s well-reasoned opinion and that justice was served," she said through a spokesperson. "I plan to now spend time assisting the others who had pleaded guilty to this case when they should not have."