South Florida Man Fired, Outed After Pointless Gay-Cruising Raid by Hollywood Cops

Last week, the Hollywood Police Department conducted a useless, money-wasting "sting" on a porn store, where they arrested 13 men who were masturbating or having consensual oral sex in private, locked rooms. Rather than ask why the hell HPD thought it should be arresting gay men for no reason, multiple South Florida media outlets, including the Miami Herald, published the men's names, ages, hometowns, and mugshots. The stories smeared them and possibly outed them, all for having consensual sex in private.

Sure enough, the pointless raid and atrocious media coverage have already wrecked one of the men's life. Abbie Cuellar, a lawyer for one of the 13 arrested men, told New Times that her client has already been fired from his job in the medical field after being arrested inside the Pleasure Emporium.

Even worse, her client fled Cuba 20 years ago after being persecuted there for being LGBTQ. Since moving to the U.S., he had not come out as openly gay to his co-workers. Cueller said the arrest — and the local media's lurid coverage — outed her client and has pushed him into depression. New Times is not naming Cuellar's client due to the harm the arrest has already done.