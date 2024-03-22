RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 12: Bathroom Hunties

The next day, the drama is not over. Q reframes the day before as keeping silent to make sure she did not say anything she regretted but then calls Sapphira's win "underserved." This particularly pointed word choice aggravates Sapphira, but Q is saved by the bell. The two only resolve it, sort of, later in the episode when Sapphira addresses it head-on. As Dawn states, there is still a looming sense that Q can be a sore loser.
After an amusing Tammy Faye-inspired mini-challenge, even though no one took the opportunity to smudge their face lower on the T-shirt, the queens move on to this week's challenge. RuPaul informs them that they must create custom powder rooms as teams of two. A sequel to All Stars 4 and 5 room design challenges, the queens understand it is more about concept, comedy, and hosting. Unfortunately, no one opted to make a bathroom for Club 96. The brainstorming and design construction feel like filler, but the challenge does prompt important conversations about bathroom access for the trans community. In addition, Plane Jane shows her softer side behind her drag delusion and gets a therapy session from Mother Sapphira.