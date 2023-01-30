The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Carrie Underwood, GroundUp, HoneyLuv, and More

This week, Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour stops at Miami-Dade Arena, GroundUp Music Festival jams out at Miami Beach Bandshell, and producer HoneyLuv brings her genre-defying beats to Floyd.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Send events submissions for editorial consideration to [email protected].

Monday, January 30

Dion Kerr: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, January 31

Abstract Citizen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gel and Big Laugh: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Wednesday, February 1

Anne-Sophie Mutter & Mutter Virtuosi: 8 p.m., $50-$170. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Dave Fernandez Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lydia Lunch and Joseph Keckler: with Za Za, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

The Kat & Dave Show: with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, 8 p.m., $45-$250. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Thursday, February 2

Big Daddy Weave: with Hannah Kerr and the Young Escape, 7 p.m., $23.50-$79.50. Cooper City Church of God, 9191 Stirling Rd., Cooper City, 954-680-9191, cccofgod.org.

Carrie Underwood: with Jimmie Allen, 7:30 p.m., $34.75-$120.25. Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, miamidadearena.com.

The Folk Weasels: 8:30 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Jazz in the Jungle: with the Jason Arkins Group, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: with Samantha Fish, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Leslie Cartaya: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Los Mesoneros: 8 p.m., $55.50-$82.50. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Mark Small Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Patti LaBelle: 8 p.m., $60-$160. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Rob Keith B2B Mick Nenezic: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sugar Rush: with Yazmine and Jordior, 10 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Friday, February 3

Amy Arlo & Almost Blue: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Cécile McLorin Salvant: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Clan 537: 9 p.m., $60-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Dombresky and Tini Gessler: 11 p.m., $20.39-$37.47. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Gene Farris: with Prospector, 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: $125-$5,000, groundupmusicfestival.com. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Highly Suspect: 7 p.m., $32.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Johnny Two Chords: with Pena Maxima, A Decade at Sea, and ¡Fuákata!, 8 p.m., Free. The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen, 91 NW First St., Miami, 786-353-2339, facebook.com/theaulddublinermiami.

Jubilee: 11 p.m., $14.88-$20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Judy Collins: 8 p.m., $45-$115. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Madota and Daccach: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Maxinne: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Nicola Cruz: 11 p.m., $15-$45. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Pauly D: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Protech Sessions Winter Groove: with Andrade, Bonilla, and Georgia Mafia, 6 p.m.- 3 a.m., Free-$20. Oasis Lounge and Hookah Bar, 2977 McFarlane Rd., Miami, 786-420-4496, oasisloungeandhookahbar.com.

Ruben Caban: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sex Education: with DJ Zehno, Aileen, Ali Samadhi, Sin Silva, and others, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Timo Maas: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Young Dubliners: 8:30 p.m., $27. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Saturday, February 4

Agents of Time: 11 p.m., $14.88-$26.45. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Barely Alive: with Hi I'm Ghost and MrOneVibe, 9 p.m., $40. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Dave Seaman: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: $125-$5,000, groundupmusicfestival.com. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Hugel: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Inti.met: with Grateron, Rodrigo, and Blame, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Jacuzzi Boys: with Kid2 and Fat Produce, 8 p.m., $15. Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami.

John Summit and Rony Seikaly: 11 p.m., $71.09-$115.72. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Julian Avila Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leoni Torres and George Harris: 8 p.m., $48-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Marsh: 5 p.m.-12 a.m., $20. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Nil Lara: 8 p.m., $10. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Ray Charles & Friends Starring Pete Peterkin: 7:30 p.m., $39-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Soundtuary x Before Sunset: with Audiofly, Ninetoes, Derun, and others, 6 p.m., $25-$125. Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, 305-400-7000, jungleisland.com.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

That 1 Guy: 7 p.m., $20. The Angeles, 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-907-7448, theangelesftl.com.

Unlimited Devotion the After Party: 10:30 p.m., $8. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Vext and the Fleshrockers: with the Big Skandal, Lonewolf OMB, and DJ Skidmark, 8 p.m., $10. The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen, 91 NW First St., Miami, 786-353-2339, facebook.com/theaulddublinermiami.

Sunday, February 5

Evan Hyde: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

GroundUp Music Festival: $125-$5,000, groundupmusicfestival.com. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

HoneyLuv: 11 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: Pulsing Symphonic Sounds: 6 p.m., $39-$164. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

War: with Yissy Garcia, 6 p.m., $30-$125. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.