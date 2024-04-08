Anitta Announces Baile Funk Experience Tour, Coming to Miami Beach in May

Brazilian superstar Anitta has announced that she's hitting the road for her upcoming tour, the Baile Funk Experience, which will kick off May 18 in Mexico City and take her through North America for the first time ever, with dates in Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, New York, and, yes, Miami. She's slated to stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on May 23.
After her run through North America, the tour will continue to South America and Europe.
The tour is all in support of her upcoming album, Funk Generation, which will be released on April 26. Anitta has been teasing the project for a while now with singles like "Funk Rave," "Mil Veces," and "Double Team." This marks her third trilingual album — songs are sung in her native Portuguese as well as Spanish and English — and her sixth studio album in total.
Anitta's profile has continued to rise since breaking through in 2013. Her last album, 2022's Versions of Me, is what really broke her through with Anglo audiences, with her also dabbling into acting, appearing in the seventh season of Netflix's hit Spanish teen soap opera Élite.
No Brazilian entertainer has reached the level of international fame that Anitta has since actress and singer Xuxa did so in the late 1980s and early '90s. But while Xuxa, with her blonde hair and blue eyes, reflected more the European beauty standards of Brazil's wealthy class, Anitta was born in the working-class favelas of Rio de Janeiro. Her mixed heritage better reflects the background of most of Brazil's population.
Tickets for Anitta's Baile Funk Experience Tour go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m., with presales for Citi and Verizon customers starting Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m.
Below is the entire run of dates for the Baile Funk Experience Tour
May 18 – Mexico City, MX Salon LA
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May 23 – Miami Beach, FL Filmore
May 26 – Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
May 28 – Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 29 – Toronto, ON HISTORY
June 1– Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 2 – New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount
June 7 – Bogota, Columbia Lourdes Music Hall
June 9 – Lima, Peru CCB
June 14 – Santiago, Chile Basel
June 16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina Vorterix
June 25 – Berlin, Germany Metropol
June 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
June 28 – London, United Kingdom O2 Kentish Town Forum
June 29 – Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
July 1 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha
July 3 – Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera
July 4 – Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
July 7 – Milan, Italy Fabrique
July 8 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha
Anitta. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.