Here Are the Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Send events submissions for editorial consideration to [email protected].

Monday, February 6

Blame God and Sinister Feeling: With Defector Beauties and Pain Drive., 8 p.m., $10-$12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Michela Musolino: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

MJC Mondays: With the French Horn Collective., 8 p.m., $20-$30. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami, 305-667-3697, uumiami.org.

Tuesday, February 7

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: 7:30 p.m., $185-$655. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Imperial Triumphant: With Cloak and Couch Slut., 7 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, February 8

Alejandro Elizondo and Alan Hampton: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Electric Kif: 7-10 p.m., Free. Saloni Bar by Meraki, 140 SE First Ave., Miami, 786-536-2400, salonibymeraki.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet, 7:45 p.m., $65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$575. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: 7:30 p.m., $39.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Rocket Man Show: A Tribute to Elton John: 8 p.m., $28.74-$68.93. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Thursday, February 9

DJ Adoni: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Junta: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

ODD: With Ben UFO and Danny Daze., 10 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Of the Trees Presents Codex Natura: 10 p.m., $31.96. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Rascal: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 8 p.m., $35-$65. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Friday, February 10

Charlie Sparks: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

The Creature Cage, the Floridians, North by North, and Father Figure: 7 p.m., $10. Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-397-8375, sandbarkitchen.com.

Davi: 11 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dillon Francis: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Eduardo de la Calla: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

F*ck Love Fest: With Evilesk, Shadow Reborn, Miss Amerikan Vampyre, and Paradies., 7 p.m., $5. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Flight Facilities: 11 p.m., $31.96. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Kora and Hauy: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Laura Benanti: 8 p.m., $57-$62. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

The Love Tempo: With Seb Hall, Birds of Rhythm, and others., 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Matt Nathanson: 7 p.m., $39.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Meduza and Miss Monique: 11 p.m., $20.39-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Mikey Barreneche: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Nancy Wagner and Robert Hand: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tony and the Kings: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Troy Roberts: 8 p.m., $15-$20. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Two and a Half Cats: With Arodes and Gustavo Ibarra., 11 p.m., $14.88. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Yuridia: 8 p.m., $29.50-$149. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Saturday, February 11

Anita Baker: 8 p.m., $75-$185. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Ben Sterling, Jackmaster, and Latmun: 11 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

CeeLo Green: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Charlie Zaa: 8 p.m., $35-$200. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Charo: 8 p.m., $62-$67. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

The Copper Tones: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Eli Nissan and Nhii: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Fort Romeau: 11 p.m., $14.88-$20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Green Velvet: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ivory, Moonvall, and the Soldiers: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Kitchen Club: 10 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Lenier: 7 p.m., $59-$200. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Leon Foster Thomas: 7 p.m., $30.90-$226.60. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Little River Band: 8 p.m., $48.36-$113.79. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Michael Weiskopf: 7:30 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana: With Blink 180 Deux, 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Nuvvi: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Pink Martini: With China Forbes., 8 p.m., $35-$135. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Rockstarr Music Festival: With Trina, Trick Daddy, Kodak Black, Saucy Santana, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, and others., 1-8 p.m., $40-$80. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Seance: A Witch House Rave: With DJ Fitness, Opal°, Saturnsarri, Arvin T, and others., 11 p.m., $15. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Soulfly: 7 p.m., $23. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

United D&B + Friends: With Hemera, Fina, Ariza, Chan A-V, and GFrequency., 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Youth Jazz Series: With the Jazz Collective, Lobac, and the University of Miami Jazz Band., 6-8:30 p.m., Free. Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-397-8375, sandbarkitchen.com.

Sunday, February 12

American Grime Presents Proper SoBe 003: With Gino Cortazar, Jungl, Mello D, Mealz, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Nic Fanciulli: 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Tim Jago Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.