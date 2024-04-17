Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Announce Sweat Tour, Coming to Miami in October

Pop pioneers Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced they are going on tour together across North America this fall. Dubbed "Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat," it kicks off September 14 in Detriot, with the pair making their way down to Miami on October 5 at the Kaseya Center. British singer Shygirl will serve as the opener.
Hailing from the UK, Charli XCX is set to release her sixth album, the club-oriented Brat, on June 7. She's already teased the project with the release singles "Von Dutch," "Club Classics," and "B2b," as well as Boiler Room set in Brooklyn, dubbed "Partygirl," that broke the record for the most RSVPs a show has ever received. Brat is the follow-up to her 2022 album, Crash, which Charli affectionally dubbed her "sell-out" record.
Charli has always distinguished herself from the other pop girlies in that if she really wanted to be a chart-topping singer, she probably could be. She's penned hits for Camila Cabello ("Señorita) and Selena Gomez ("Same Old Love") and is perhaps best known for the track "Boom Clap," which appeared on the soundtrack to the film The Fault in Our Stars, and her feature on Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" (which she also co-wrote). However, after linking up with producers like Sophie and PC Music's A.G. Cook, Charli's career and songwriting took a more avant-garde turn, beginning with her 2016 EP, Vroom Vroom. Since then, she's been a pop underground darling, with critics often lauding her work for its forward-thinking approach.
Australian singer Troye Sivan's career is a bit like Charli's in that he's also recognized in the underground pop sphere. Sivan started as a YouTuber before jumping into a career as a musician, releasing his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, in 2015. While he's had a successful career, he really came into his own on his most recent album, 2023's Something to Give Each Other, an unapologetically queer project that features some of the best pop melodies released this decade, with singles like "Rush" and "Got Me Started" being particular standouts.
It makes complete sense that Charli and Troy would go on tour together. Beyond their pop inventiveness and devoted queer fan bases, the pair have collaborated on tracks like "1999" and "2099."
The concert is being produced by Live Nation, which is encouraging fans to register for the presale now through April 25 at sweat-tour.com. (Registration does not guarantee tickets, though.) The presale begins on Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m., while the general sale starts on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.
Saturday, September 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Monday, September 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wednesday, September 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, September 20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Monday, September 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, September 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Saturday, September 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Monday, September 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wednesday, October 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, October 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Saturday, October 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sunday, October 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wednesday, October 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Friday, October 11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sunday, October 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tuesday, October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Friday, October 18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sunday, October 20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tuesday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wednesday, October 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. With Shygirl. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.