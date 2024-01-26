 Militarie Gun Returns for Second Miami Concert at Gramps | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Militarie Gun Delivers Catchy Aggressive Riffs at Gramps

Southern California rocker group Militarie Gun returns to Gramps on February 9 for its second Miami show.
January 26, 2024
Southern Californian band Militarie Gun returns to Gramps on Friday, February 9.
Southern Californian band Militarie Gun returns to Gramps on Friday, February 9. Photo by Daniel Topete
Share this:
Not too much good came out of the pandemic, but for Ian Shelton, the pause gave him the time to form his band Militairie Gun.

"It started off as a solo project," he tells New Times over Zoom from what appears to be the front seat of his car. "The last people I saw before the pandemic ended up being the band. We spent two years writing and recording before we ever played live."

Those songs eventually became the band's debut album, Life Under the Gun, released last summer. It's made up of a dozen aggressive songs featuring Shelton's screaming vocals atop catchy riffs. "The whole record was written before we played a show. We demoed it three times," he adds. After each demo, the members worked on fine-tuning each track. By the time Militairie Gun finished its first tour in 2022, the band knew exactly what direction they wanted to go when they stepped into the studio.

Though Shelton hesitates to share the band's recipe for its secret sauce, with a strict "no comment" on the meaning behind the name Militairie Gun, he's willing to divulge the influences behind Life Under the Gun. "I have a love for any style of music. I want to embrace the option that anything could be an influence," he explains. The most important ingredient for the songs on the album was they had to be "short songs for short attention spans."

While Militarie Gun started in Southern California, where the five members currently reside, Shelton grew up in the state of Washington. Music had always been his calling, though he never had formal training besides a few bass lessons. It was during his fifth-grade talent show, where he and some friends covered a Green Day song, that the idea of being a working musician began. "I picked up and put down many hobbies. Music was the one that stayed," he adds.
For him, Los Angeles is the perfect place to be a musician, with many creatives calling the entertainment capital home. "There's an ease of access to so many awesome people. Being able to be in a studio any day of the week with so many studios accessible also makes it easier," Shelton says.

That ease of access allowed Militarie Gun to turn out its latest track, "My Friends Are Having a Good Time," quickly. The song is featured on the EP Life Under the Sun, which includes the tracks "Never Fucked Up Twice" and "Very High (Under the Sun)." All three songs are much more mellow and melodic than anything on Life Under the Gun. Shelton says not to read too deeply into the calmer sound. "The big thing is trying what we want to try," he says. "This time, we leaned into melancholy instead of poppy instrumentals."

The band is set to make its second appearance in Miami at Gramps on Friday, February 9. Militarie Gun first played at the Wynwood venue last September, but the weather was less than cooperative. "It was one of those torrential downpours," Shelton remembers. "There was so much rain we were wondering if the show was going to happen."

The show went on, and concertgoers can expect more of the same the second time around. "We play with a lot of energy jumping up and down. The goal is to walk away and say there's nothing more we could have done," he adds.

The band will spend a lot of time on the road in 2024, including its biggest gig ever at Coachella this April. "We'll have to be louder and even more of ourselves to reach the large amount of people there," he notes.
     
Militarie Gun. With Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, and Death Lens. 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 9, at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 to $22 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novels, The End of the Century and Yo-Yo, are available at many fine booksellers.
Contact: David Rolland

Trending

10 Miami Bands to Watch Out For in 2024

Local Music

10 Miami Bands to Watch Out For in 2024

By Catherine Toruño
Who Should Play Your Favorite Miami Music Festival in 2024?

Festivals

Who Should Play Your Favorite Miami Music Festival in 2024?

By Douglas Markowitz
Danny Daze Brings ::Blue:: to Life at Frost Planetarium

Local Music

Danny Daze Brings ::Blue:: to Life at Frost Planetarium

By Jose D. Duran
Bob Dylan Brings Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to Broward Center in March

Concerts

Bob Dylan Brings Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to Broward Center in March

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation