 Photos: Mitski Performs Sold-Out Concert at Fillmore Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Photos

Photos: Mitski Performs for a Sold-Out Crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Singer-songwriter Mitski kicked off her highly anticipated tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
January 27, 2024
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Friday, January 26, singer-songwriter Mitski kicked off her highly anticipated tour in support of her seventh and critically acclaimed album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The show was the first of two sold-out out shows at the venue. The 33-year-old performed against a minimal but effective stage production that brought a sense of theatricality to songs like "I Bet On Losing Dogs," "Love Me More," and "Nobody."

Read Douglas Markowitz's full review of Friday's concert in Miami Beach here, and below, check out some of the highlights snapped by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge The crowd inside the Fillmore Miami Beach
The crowd inside the Fillmore Miami Beach waits for Mitski to take the stage.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski performing on stage
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Singer Tamino performing on stage
Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino opens for Mitski at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

