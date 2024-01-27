Photos: Mitski Performs for a Sold-Out Crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach

[
On Friday, January 26, singer-songwriter Mitski kicked off her highly anticipated tour in support of her seventh and critically acclaimed album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
, at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The show was the first of two sold-out out shows at the venue. The 33-year-old performed against a minimal but effective stage production that brought a sense of theatricality to songs like "I Bet On Losing Dogs," "Love Me More," and "Nobody."
Read Douglas Markowitz's full review of Friday's concert in Miami Beach here
, and below, check out some of the highlights snapped by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge
The crowd inside the Fillmore Miami Beach waits for Mitski to take the stage.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino opens for Mitski at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Mitski fans outside the Fillmore Miami Beach
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
