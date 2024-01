Photos: Mitski Performs for a Sold-Out Crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach

click to enlarge The crowd inside the Fillmore Miami Beach waits for Mitski to take the stage. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino opens for Mitski at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, January 26. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

On Friday, January 26, singer-songwriter Mitski kicked off her highly anticipated tour in support of her seventh and critically acclaimed album,, at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The show was the first of two sold-out out shows at the venue. The 33-year-old performed against a minimal but effective stage production that brought a sense of theatricality to songs like "I Bet On Losing Dogs," "Love Me More," and "Nobody."Read Douglas Markowitz's full review of Friday's concert in Miami Beach here , and below, check out some of the highlights snapped by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg.