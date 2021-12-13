The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Pouya, Boyz II Men, Guaynaa, and More

This week, Mayami Mexicantina celebrates its first anniversary with a special concert by Guaynaa; Miami rapper Pouya stops at Revolution Live in support of his latest album, Blood Was Never Thick as Water; local band the Polar Boys play a free show at Space Park; and Boyz II Men bring the '90s R&B nostalgia to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar— and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, December 13

Itay Levi: 8 p.m., $85-$200. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Tom McCormick: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, December 14

AleMor: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Calixto Oviedo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ex Norwegian: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Morpei and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., $52-$67. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.

Thursday, December 16

Dalek One: With Timbo Slice., 9 p.m., $15-$25. Syndicate Wynwood, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-960-7689, syndicatewynwood.com.

Damaged Goods: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Disco Halal Showcase: With Moscoman, Kino Todo, and Omri., 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Gaiya: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Gary Thomas: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Guaynaa: 9 p.m., $80. Mayami Mexicantina, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-660-1341, mayamiwynwood.com.

Jay Tripwire and Taimur: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jerry Di: 10 p.m., $45-$85. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Kompany: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Lolita Flores: 8 p.m., $45-$195. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Matthias Meyer: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Siudy Flamenco: Flamenco Intimo: 7:30 p.m., $42-$62. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.

Uniform Crew: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Friday, December 17

[a:rpia:r]: With Raresh, Petre Inspirescu, and Rhadoo., 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Billo's Caracas Boys: 8 p.m., $50-$70. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Deorro: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Dianne Reeves: With Brandon Goldberg Trio., 8 p.m., $40-$115. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Dirty South: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Fabi World Music: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Floyd Lavine: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Harry Romero: Wth Brett Rubin, Ben Fix, Jamie Lecomb, and Symbiosis., 9 p.m., Free-$30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Jorge Luis Chacín: 8 p.m., $40-$60. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lasso: 8:30 p.m., $55-$85. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble: 8 p.m., $5-$7. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

MiamiBash 2020: 8 p.m., $44-$500. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Naturally 7: 8 p.m., $42-$62. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.

Nil Lara: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Outta Limits Showcase: With Stan Kolev, Matan Caspi, and others., 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Polar Boys: 7 p.m., Free. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Shift: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Show Me the Body: With Candy and Regional Justice Center., 8:30 p.m., $16-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Sounds of the Season: 7:30 p.m., $35-$50. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 8 p.m., $35.25-$85.25. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Wassu: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Wrong: With Viral Sun, Floorless, Ta Bien, and Bleeth., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Saturday, December 18

A Tom Jones Christmas: 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Adolescentes Orquesta: 8:30 p.m., $40-$60. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m., $80-$360. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Bailable Navideno: With José Alberto, 9 p.m., $49-$119. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

Boyz ll Men: 8 p.m., $99-$149. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Etienne Charles: 8 p.m., $42-$57. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.

Extraliscio: With Rachele Andrioli., 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

John Summit: 11 p.m. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Landivar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mor Elian and Rhyw: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Offaiah: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Pouya: 7 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

The Prix Fixe: With Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet., 4 p.m., $20-$50. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Solar Reef, Fox Glove, and Jupiter Troupe: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Sounds of the Season: 7:30 p.m., $35-$50. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Studio 33: With Phoenix and R03., 9 p.m., Free. Sandbar Sports Grill, 3064 Grand Ave., Miami, 786-359-4510, sand.bar.

Willy Chirino and Lissette: 8 p.m., $45-$225. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Sunday, December 19

Chamber Music Harpsichord Hero: With Mahan Esfahani., 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Chris Thile and Aoife O'Donovan: 7 p.m., $47-$67. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Miami, 305-593-6600, cityofdoral.com.

Circle Jerks: With Municipal Waste and Negative Approach, 7 p.m., $34.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Cruz Contreras: 8 p.m., $10. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Desorden Público and King Chango: 4 p.m., $50-$150. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Efeezy: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Luttrell: 9 p.m., $0-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Miami Interntional Piano Festival: Fabio Martino: 5 p.m., $45-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Scotch Donovan: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Seraphic Fire Christmas: 4 p.m., $19-$54. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Sundays Are Lucky: With Denney and Cocodrills., 4 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

'Twas the Weekend Before Christmas: With Above the Shoulders, Co3vality, Dro, DB Cooper, and others., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.