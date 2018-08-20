Allapattah's Knight-Funded Venue, the Bridge, to Hold Splashy Fundraiser

Nicole Martinez is a musician and owner of the Bridge, a venue and studio hive located on Allapattah's growing NW Seventh Avenue near Wynwood. As a closing event to celebrate winning a two-year 2016 Knight Arts Challenge Grant, Martinez is hosting Wet, a summer survival celebration and fundraiser with water slides, floatie costume contests, live music, and more at the Bridge on September 2.

"There's not a lot of normalcy here," Martinez says with a smile as she contemplates the past two years of heavy remodeling the Bridge has been through. The goal of the grant was to transform the main room into a fully-equipped live recording studio. Finally, after installing acoustics, soundboards, and retrofitting the control/main room, the Bridge is now ready to open its doors to musicians and spectators.

Along with the newly remodeled space come opportunities for Miami musicians to thrive. "We're going to be providing either free or subsidized recording opportunities," Martinez says. The large space will have analog equipment where bands can record live together with an audience, a recording technique that Martinez describes as reminiscent of the '50s and '60s when musicians would record their albums live in a room together.