Allapattah's Knight-Funded Venue, the Bridge, to Hold Splashy Fundraiser

Nicole Martinez is a musician and owner of the Bridge, a venue and studio hive located on Allapattah's growing NW Seventh Avenue near Wynwood. As a closing event to celebrate winning a two-year 2016 Knight Arts Challenge Grant, Martinez is hosting Wet, a summer survival celebration and fundraiser with water slides,
"There's not a lot of normalcy here," Martinez says with a smile as she contemplates the past two years of heavy remodeling the Bridge has been through. The goal of the grant was to transform the main room into a fully-equipped live recording studio. Finally, after installing acoustics, soundboards, and retrofitting the control/main room, the Bridge is now ready to open its doors to musicians and spectators.
Along with the newly remodeled space come opportunities for Miami musicians to thrive. "We're going to be providing either free or subsidized recording opportunities," Martinez says. The large space will have analog equipment where bands can record
Despite the constant remodeling, Martinez made sure to keep the Bridge a comfortable place for her tenants to rehearse. "The renters are really carefully curated... this isn't a hang space," she says. The Bridge will host a diverse group of musicians who are permanent renters of seven studio rooms. These renters include the State Of, Electric Kif, Magic City Hippies, and Lemon City Trio.
The venue is not just a home to many of Miami's beloved bands, but also a diverse event rental space. The Bridge has seen Miami Bass parties, psychedelic music series Melochromania, Miami Girl's Rock Camp meetings, and much more. There are no limits to what music endeavors The Bridge can host.
Guests attending
Everyone is welcome. Martinez plans to reach out to the Allapattah community around The Bridge to make sure they attend as well. "I'm going door-to-door for this one."
Wet Fundraiser. 3 to 11:55 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave; Tickets cost $5 via wetthebridge.splashthat.com or $10 the day of the event.
