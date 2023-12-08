Hip Hop Museum Tour Lands in Wynwood With Trina

"I was a part of a movement that introduced artists who have built a legacy," she says of her work with Slip-N-Slide Records.
She'll be integral to another moment in Miami's hip-hop history when the Hip Hop Museum Tour touches down on Saturday, December 9, during Miami Art Week. In honor of the genre's 50 anniversary, the tour has visited New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Charlotte and is hyping the opening of the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, slated for 2025.
One moment that defines hip-hop in Miami for Trina personally: the day in 1998 when she first heard "Nann" on the radio.
"I was speaking for the ladies. And at that time, I didn't see how high the temperature would rise in music from the rawness and unapologetic delivery in my verse, and to hear fans rock with me, word for word, at my tour stops is the best feeling," she says. Since that day, she reflects, she has made her mark on hip-hop, shaping and growing the culture. "I have grown with my fans and expanded support over the years because of my influence."
The interactive touring exhibition highlights historic moments in hip-hop between 1973 and 1990 — from block parties to stadiums — and is curated by historians Prime Minister Pete Nice and Paradise Gray. Visitors can sip on Cîroc vodka cocktails and catch a live mural painting by Jorit. Mass Appeal will offer an express manicure and airbrush tattoo station, and the curators will engage in a fireside chat with Trina at Wynwood Studios, followed by a meet and greet.
"Having my imprint in hip-hop recognized by such amazing curators is amazing, and I am so grateful to receive my flowers amongst other iconic artists who have contributed to the culture behind it," Trina says. She isn't performing at the event, but producer Salaam Remi will unveil her portrait as part of his MuseZeuM art space alongside the Notorious B.I.G. and Celia Cruz.
When it opens, the museum will offer educational experiences and entertainment for visitors, introducing them to or deepening their understanding of a genre that has exerted immeasurable influence in shaping the way we live, dress, speak, and think.
"The hip-hop museum opening in the Bronx is monumental for our culture," Trina says. "It represents the evolution that we are witnessing and experiencing every day as more artists emerge to embrace the love and diversity that continues to shape hip-hop and its foundation."
Hip Hop Museum Tour. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, December 9, at 51 NW 24th St., Miami; uhhm.org. Admission is free with RSVP via uhhm.vbotickets.com.