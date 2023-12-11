Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Livestream Rave Happening at Wynwood Marketplace Tonight

Despite teasers that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign would be hosting a rave at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, New Times has received word from a representative for West that his and Ty's ¥ $ Vultures Rave is taking take at Wynwood Marketplace at midnight tonight — 12/12 at 12 a.m. It's unclear what exactly will happen because it's being described as a "listening party," but the word "performance" is also being thrown around. Like everything West does, expect the unexpected.
The rave will also include performances by Chris Brown and Lil Durk and is set to be livestreamed via yeezy.com. This is all to promote Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures. On Saturday, December 9, the pair made a surprise appearance at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, a Caribbean restaurant in Wynwood, to play snippets from the album. West also showed up at E11even with no socks or shoes on Sunday morning, December 10.
"¥ $ host a rave live streamed from Miami Design Week [sic] to debut their collaborative album 'Vultures' joined by Lil Durk Chris Brown to perform. ¥ $ bring music and unite communities for a subversive event," the press release states.
The public can attend tonight's party by purchasing tickets through eventnoire.com. General admission costs $200, while the VIP experience will cost you $600.
