Frost Science Will Debut Bad Bunny Laser Light Show

In the 18th episode of the seventh season of Bob's Burgers, Gene accompanies his dad, Bob, to a rock 'n' roll laser light show at the local planetarium. Father and son attend a show honoring the fictional band Zentipede and its album General Inzanity. Zentipede is sort of a stand-in for all those 1970s psychedelic- and prog-rock bands like Pink Floyd, Jefferson Starship, and Jethro Tull.
As anyone who lives a few miles from a planetarium can tell you, the Bob's Burgers scenario wasn't fictional. Before moving to downtown Miami, the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, then known as the Miami Science Museum, used to host these kinds of prog-rock planetarium laser shows on the regular at its former home next to Vizcaya. (God, how I miss the giant sloth statute that greeted you at the entrance.)
Since relocating to Maurice A. Ferré Park in 2017, the Frost Science Museum has given the laser shows a contemporary update. Dubbed "Laser Evening," it still regularly presents old-school acts like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, but now there are also Taylor Swift, Daft Punk, and K-pop shows in the mix.
Naturally, the next evolution of the laser show — especially in Miami — is to focus on Latin music. Frost Science recently announced it would be debuting a Bad Bunny show at the Frost Planetarium's 67-foot dome. The show is set to include Benito's hits, including "Tití Me Preguntó," "La Noche de Anoche," "Ojitos Lindos," and "Callaíta." It all takes place on Friday, January 12, along with shows focusing on movie soundtracks and the Weeknd. (Note: You have to purchase separate tickets for each show.)
If you've never been to a laser show, it's all about sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying the visuals. You'll be provided 3D glasses to make the lights pop out and feel like you can touch them as they are projected on the planetarium's dome.
If you've got tickets to Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, the evening can serve as an amuse-bouche until the real thing arrives. Benito will kick off his tour in February in support of his 2023 album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. It wraps up at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, May 24–26.
Bad Bunny Laser Evening. 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, January 12, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets $8–$10.