Miami Art Week vets know that heading to Miami Beach during that week is the one thing you don't want to do unless it's absolutely necessary. The thing is, it just might be this year. That's because the Tribeca Festival, one of New York's premium events for film and other media, is bringing an enviable lineup of musicians to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, steps away from the convention center.
Co-sponsored by Art Basel Miami Beach, Tribeca Festival Music Lounge takes over the garden December 6-9, featuring a murderer's row of cutting-edge creatives with a different genre focus each night. The concert series kicks off Wednesday with an opening night performance from Eartheater, the experimental artist blending ethereal sound textures with pop-informed lyricism (check out her latest album, Powders), and a set from queer club DJ Dangerous Rose. Thursday sees a takeover from NYC-based party and digital media platform Soul in the Horn, with jazz musician Yussef Dayes and DJ sets from Natasha Diggs and L3ni.
On Friday and Saturday, locals get a bit of love as Miami Community Radio commands the daytime slot. Selectors include Muza, Xtranjera, and DJ Booty on Friday and Jam City, Mauricio, the Invisible, and Ctrl+Opt on Saturday. Friday evening features artists from the Issa Rae-helmed HBO series Rap Sh!t, while techno reigns supreme on Saturday. Actress, the legendary London producer, returns to the city for the first time since III Points in 2017, playing a live set following the release of his fresh new album LXXXVIII (that's 88 for you non-Romans). Multi-instrumental experimental musician Takuya Nakamura takes the stage the same evening.
All this, just across the street from Basel itself.
Best known for its annual film festival in New York, Tribeca Festival was founded by legendary actor Robert De Niro and partners Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, designed to revitalize Lower Manhattan after the September 11th attacks. In 2019, James Murdoch, son of right-wing media magnate Rupert Murdoch, bought a majority stake in the festival through his company Lupa Systems. The title sponsor of the festival is OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange.
Find a full schedule below:
Wednesday, December 6
8 p.m. - Eartheater (Live) and Dangerous Rose (DJ set)
Thursday, December 7
6 p.m. - Yussef Dayes (Live), Natasha Diggs (DJ set), and L3ni (DJ set)
Friday, December 8
Noon - Miami Community Radio
8 p.m. - As Heard On: Rap Sh!t
Saturday, December 9
Noon - Miami Community Radio
8 p.m. - Actress (Live) and Takuya Nakamura (Live)
Tribeca Festival Music Lounge. With Actress, Eartheater, and others. Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 9, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Ctr Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $50 via tribecafestival.com/musicloungemiami.