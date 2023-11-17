Yung Wylin' Spreads the Message of "Good Energy"

After Isaiah Clark's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with breast cancer, he spent his early twenties as her caretaker. However, during those three years, he realized that he wasn't the only one who could use some good energy.
"Nothing was popping off at the time, and I had a lot going on in life," Clark tells New Times. "As J. Cole said, 'There's beauty in the struggle.' I went on a spiritual lifestyle, and I realized when you hear or say all I need is good energy, it's the collective consciousness of the world, and that became a mission through music."
The 24-year-old was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he spent half of his life. As a child, he dove into the arts, painting, drawing, and taking classes before moving on to music. Freestyling with his friends in school would eventually lead Clark to all kinds of music.
"The first song I recorded, I had the privilege of recording it in Miami at Criteria Studios," Clark says. "I was 14 years old then. That's where I saw Lil Wayne and everybody record, and that ignited my spirit."
As a rapper, singer, and songwriter, Clark, who performs under the name Yung Wylin', draws inspiration from hip-hop, R&B, and country. His can be best described as uplifting and feel-good music.
"Miami is populated with different cultures and diversities," Clark adds. "Tennessee — Nashville especially — is more for like country music and rock 'n' roll. It's a beautiful city, but I've been blessed to move to South Florida and be influenced by a lot of that diversity. I want to take that diversity that I've gotten from so many people and send positivity to so many people."
Clark understands music's ability to inspire and unite people.
"A lot of people say it's hard to make a hit song out of something positive," he says. "Nowadays, everything seems negative, nonpurposeful, or just trendy. But I wanted to create something everyone can vibe to that's not too specific or heavy-handed."
Clark describes his music as conscious rap, a sub-genre of hip-hop aimed at creating social awareness, and for Wylin', that means spreading uplifting messages.
On his viral hit "Good Energy," released in 2022, Clark urges listeners to embrace an optimistic perspective. The track's positive message quickly found its way to social media feeds, with people around the globe connecting with its message and further spreading the message of good energy on their channels.
"On Spotify, it's almost four million [views]," Clark says. "Apple Music is about the same numbers. On Instagram, there are over a million photos and Reels using the song, and on YouTube, we hit a million views on our last music video."
"It was actually a slow climb. I remember it was in like 4,000 Reels on Instagram, and every day, we'd watch the numbers," he continues. "It didn't happen overnight."
"Good Energy" has gotten shoutouts from Snoop Dogg and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, and Clark's positivity propelled him beyond social feeds. He's appeared on radio stations from Chattanooga to South Florida and performed at the Afro-Carib Festival, the Maestro Marley Cup in South Florida, and Island Mid Fest in Indianapolis.
"At the Mastro Marley Cup, that's where I met Farruko for the first time," Clark says. "We talked about doing a 'Good Energy' remix. A couple of weeks after that, we got into the studio for it."
With the help of Farruko and producer Maffio, Yung Wylin' released a Latin remix of "Good Energy" on November 14, along with a new music video.
"I'm working on new music," he says about what's coming next. "Something with a spring break, summer times vibe."
He continues, "It's good to have someone very close, with my mom being my manager. We've made it this far together, and I help her, and she helps me. I get to spread good vibes, good energy, to more people than I could have imagined, and these are times that I always prayed for."