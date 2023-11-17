 Miami Artist Yung Wylin' Spreads the Message of "Good Energy" | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Local Music

Yung Wylin' Spreads the Message of "Good Energy"

Twenty-four-year-old Yung Wylin' understands music's ability to inspire and unite people.
November 17, 2023
Yung Wylin' recently remixed his viral hit "Good Energy" with the help of Farruko and producer Maffio.
Yung Wylin' recently remixed his viral hit "Good Energy" with the help of Farruko and producer Maffio. Photo by Leslie Alvarez of LA Productions
Share this:
After Isaiah Clark's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with breast cancer, he spent his early twenties as her caretaker. However, during those three years, he realized that he wasn't the only one who could use some good energy.

"Nothing was popping off at the time, and I had a lot going on in life," Clark tells New Times. "As J. Cole said, 'There's beauty in the struggle.' I went on a spiritual lifestyle, and I realized when you hear or say all I need is good energy, it's the collective consciousness of the world, and that became a mission through music."

The 24-year-old was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he spent half of his life. As a child, he dove into the arts, painting, drawing, and taking classes before moving on to music. Freestyling with his friends in school would eventually lead Clark to all kinds of music.

"The first song I recorded, I had the privilege of recording it in Miami at Criteria Studios," Clark says. "I was 14 years old then. That's where I saw Lil Wayne and everybody record, and that ignited my spirit."

As a rapper, singer, and songwriter, Clark, who performs under the name Yung Wylin', draws inspiration from hip-hop, R&B, and country. His can be best described as uplifting and feel-good music.

"Miami is populated with different cultures and diversities," Clark adds. "Tennessee — Nashville especially — is more for like country music and rock 'n' roll. It's a beautiful city, but I've been blessed to move to South Florida and be influenced by a lot of that diversity. I want to take that diversity that I've gotten from so many people and send positivity to so many people."

Clark understands music's ability to inspire and unite people.
"A lot of people say it's hard to make a hit song out of something positive," he says. "Nowadays, everything seems negative, nonpurposeful, or just trendy. But I wanted to create something everyone can vibe to that's not too specific or heavy-handed."

Clark describes his music as conscious rap, a sub-genre of hip-hop aimed at creating social awareness, and for Wylin', that means spreading uplifting messages.

On his viral hit "Good Energy," released in 2022, Clark urges listeners to embrace an optimistic perspective. The track's positive message quickly found its way to social media feeds, with people around the globe connecting with its message and further spreading the message of good energy on their channels.

"On Spotify, it's almost four million [views]," Clark says. "Apple Music is about the same numbers. On Instagram, there are over a million photos and Reels using the song, and on YouTube, we hit a million views on our last music video."

"It was actually a slow climb. I remember it was in like 4,000 Reels on Instagram, and every day, we'd watch the numbers," he continues. "It didn't happen overnight."
"Good Energy" has gotten shoutouts from Snoop Dogg and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, and Clark's positivity propelled him beyond social feeds. He's appeared on radio stations from Chattanooga to South Florida and performed at the Afro-Carib Festival, the Maestro Marley Cup in South Florida, and Island Mid Fest in Indianapolis.

"At the Mastro Marley Cup, that's where I met Farruko for the first time," Clark says. "We talked about doing a 'Good Energy' remix. A couple of weeks after that, we got into the studio for it."

With the help of Farruko and producer Maffio, Yung Wylin' released a Latin remix of "Good Energy" on November 14, along with a new music video.

"I'm working on new music," he says about what's coming next. "Something with a spring break, summer times vibe."

He continues, "It's good to have someone very close, with my mom being my manager. We've made it this far together, and I help her, and she helps me. I get to spread good vibes, good energy, to more people than I could have imagined, and these are times that I always prayed for."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Blues Act Juke Brings the Entire Band Back Together

Local Music

Blues Act Juke Brings the Entire Band Back Together

By David Rolland
Travis Scott Has Become a Problem for Hip-Hop

Opinion

Travis Scott Has Become a Problem for Hip-Hop

By Douglas Markowitz
She Said What She Said: Doja Cat and the Latest Wave of Satanic Panic

Opinion

She Said What She Said: Doja Cat and the Latest Wave of Satanic Panic

By Dinniah Bartholomew
Metronomy Looks Forward to a Long Break After Wrapping Up Tour in Miami Beach

Concerts

Metronomy Looks Forward to a Long Break After Wrapping Up Tour in Miami Beach

By Catherine Toruño
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation