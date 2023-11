Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson Will Headline Tortuga Music Festival 2024

Anne Wilson

Annie Bosko

Ashley McBryde

Bailey Zimmerman

Black Opry

Boyz II Men

Bret Michaels

Brian Kelley

Charles Wesley Godwin

Chase Matthew

Cooper Alan

Dee Jay Silver

DJ Rock

Dylan Gossett

Greylan James

Hannah Ellis

Hardy

Huntergirl

Jackson Dean

Jason Aldean

Jon Langston

Kassi Ashton

Koe Wetzel

Kolby Cooper

Lainey Wilson

Logan Crosby

Long Beach Dub Allstars

Meg McRee

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Peytan Porter

Priscilla Block

Red Clay Strays

Russell Dickerson

Sadie Bass

Shwayze

Teddy Swims

The Castellows

Tigirlily Gold

TLC

Turnpike Troubadours

Warren Zeiders

Wheeland Brothers

It seems like we just had a bona-fide, country-fried music festival down here in Miami, but just a week and change after Country Bay Music Festival hit Virginia Key, Tortuga Music Festival is about to mosey on back to Fort Lauderdale Beach.Happening April 5-7, 2024, the three-day festival brings a stable's worth of country talent to South Florida. Fresh off a performance at Country Bay, CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will return to South Florida in the spring. You can't fault Tortuga for booking the same headliner — Wilson has become a juggernaut in the country music world, part of a new generation of singer-songwriters who are crossing over onto the pop charts. Hardy, another new-gen country artist and songwriter for the likes of Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen, will also headline, and he and Wilson will presumably join up on stage to play their CMA Award-winning song "Wait in the Truck."The third and final headliner, however, is something of a controversial choice — and not because he's an upstart. Jason Aldean may be a country music veteran — in fact, both Wilson and Hardy have opened for him on tour — but he's been stoking a political firestorm thanks to his song "Try That in a Small Town." Critics have lambasted the tune and its video for "coded threats against Black people," as described by the Washington Post , and a backlash to the backlash from right-wingers propelled the track to number one on theHot 100, a dark counter to the genre's other chart successes. Aldean last performed at the festival in 2019 To be sure, Tortuga is heavy on country this year. Established artists such as Ashley McBride and Old Dominion will perform, and the fest is putting on a Next From Nashville Stage with up-and-comers from the Music City, including Sadie Bass, Annie Bosco, and Stephen Wilson Jr. Still, there's something for everyone on this lineup, from '90s R&B acts Boyz II Men and TLC to ex-Poison frontman Bret Michaels and reggae acts such as Long Beach Dub Allstars and Michael Franti & Spearhead.Music lovers who want to party sustainably will enjoy Tortuga for its green commitments. The festival has long banned single-use plastics and plastic bottles, and its recycling program has diverted more than 600 tons of garbage from landfills, according to promoter Rock the Ocean . Tortuga will bring back its Conservation Village , allowing fans to learn about sustainability practices and more from various nonprofits. The village will feature activities such as a virtual shark dive and an eco exchange where fans can trade their trash for swag and prizes.Passes for Tortuga Music Festival go on sale on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m., with the presale starting on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 a.m. at tortugamusicfestival.com Below is the full lineup for Tortuga Music Festival 2024: