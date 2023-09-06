 Speedy Ortiz Announces U.S. Tour, Miami Stop in October | Miami New Times
Speedy Ortiz Finally Returns With New Music and a Tour Coming to Miami

Next month, indie-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz will return to Miami for the first time since 2019.
September 6, 2023
Speedy Ortiz is coming to Gramps on October 23.
Speedy Ortiz is coming to Gramps on October 23. Photo by Shervin Lainez
They say slow and steady wins the race, and that's certainly true for indie-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz. Despite naming its latest album Rabbit Rabbit, the band took its sweet, tortoise-y time making the record — five whole years, to be exact. In today's attention-driven music industry, taking more than two years between releases can be considered career suicide, but the Sadie Dupuis-fronted group is saying nuts to that. The band didn't compromise, and now it's reaping the reward with a 13-track blast of power pop that has more pep than anything this side of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Here's something else Speedy Ortiz likes to really take its time doing: a tour. The band is hitting up what seems like every major city and college town from here to Albuquerque and a few after that, including right here in the 305 at Gramps. Speedy Ortiz will stop at the Wynwood venue on Monday, October 23, giving you a little over a month to memorize all those new tracks, then re-memorize the ones from their classic records such as Foil Deer and the now decade-old Major Arcana. The last time Speed Ortiz performed in South Florida, it was opening for Interpol's sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach in 2019.

The band has also rounded up a bunch of support acts, and Miami's getting a really good one: Baths. Will Wiesenfeld, the man behind the stage name, is best known for gentle indie-pop music on records like Obsidian, as well as for his ambient project Geotic and his soundtrack work on Bee and Puppycat. His latest track is called "Slut Hymn," and it's pretty good! Pop-punk band Suzie True will also perform.

Tickets for the show are currently available via Eventbrite for $16 plus fees, increasing to a still quite sensible $18 the day of the show.

Below are the complete dates for Speedy Ortiz's North American tour:

September 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
September 6 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's
September 7 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
September 8 - Somerville, MA - ONCE at the Center for Arts at the Armory
September 10 - Troy, NY - No Fun
September 11 - Winooski, VT - The Monkey House
September 13 - Montréal, QC - Casa Del Popolo
September 14 - Toronto, ON - Rivoli
September 15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
September 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project
September 18 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
September 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
September 21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
September 22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
September 23 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger
September 25 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
September 26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor
September 27 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
September 29 - Savannah, GA - Lodge of Sorrows
September 30 - Birmingham, AL - TrimTab Brewing Company
October 1 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
October 3 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
October 4 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub
October 6 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street
October 18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
October 19 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
October 20 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
October 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade – Purgatory
October 23 - Miami, FL - Gramps
October 24 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit
October 25 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
October 27 - Houston, TX - Black Magic Social Club
October 28 - Austin, TX - The Parish
October 29 - Denton, TX - Andy's Bar
October 30 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
November 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit
November 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
November 6 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
November 8 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
November 9 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
November 10 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown
November 11 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
November 13 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
November 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
November 16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
November 17 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
November 18 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
November 19 - Des Moines, IA - xBk
November 22 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
December 16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Speedy Ortiz. With Baths and Suzie True. 8 p.m. Monday, October 23, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 to $18 via eventbrite.com.
