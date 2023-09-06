Speedy Ortiz Finally Returns With New Music and a Tour Coming to Miami

They say slow and steady wins the race, and that's certainly true for indie-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz. Despite naming its latest album Rabbit Rabbit, the band took its sweet, tortoise-y time making the record — five whole years, to be exact. In today's attention-driven music industry, taking more than two years between releases can be considered career suicide, but the Sadie Dupuis-fronted group is saying nuts to that. The band didn't compromise, and now it's reaping the reward with a 13-track blast of power pop that has more pep than anything this side of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Here's something else Speedy Ortiz likes to really take its time doing: a tour. The band is hitting up what seems like every major city and college town from here to Albuquerque and a few after that, including right here in the 305 at Gramps. Speedy Ortiz will stop at the Wynwood venue on Monday, October 23, giving you a little over a month to memorize all those new tracks, then re-memorize the ones from their classic records such as Foil Deer and the now decade-old Major Arcana. The last time Speed Ortiz performed in South Florida, it was opening for Interpol's sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach in 2019.
The band has also rounded up a bunch of support acts, and Miami's getting a really good one: Baths. Will Wiesenfeld, the man behind the stage name, is best known for gentle indie-pop music on records like Obsidian, as well as for his ambient project Geotic and his soundtrack work on Bee and Puppycat. His latest track is called "Slut Hymn," and it's pretty good! Pop-punk band Suzie True will also perform.
Tickets for the show are currently available via Eventbrite for $16 plus fees, increasing to a still quite sensible $18 the day of the show.
Below are the complete dates for Speedy Ortiz's North American tour:
Speedy Ortiz. With Baths and Suzie True. 8 p.m. Monday, October 23, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 to $18 via eventbrite.com.