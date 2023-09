Speedy Ortiz Finally Returns With New Music and a Tour Coming to Miami

They say slow and steady wins the race, and that's certainly true for indie-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz. Despite naming its latest album, the band took its sweet, tortoise-y time making the record — five whole years, to be exact. In today's attention-driven music industry, taking more than two years between releases can be considered career suicide, but the Sadie Dupuis-fronted group is saying nuts to that. The band didn't compromise, and now it's reaping the reward with a 13-track blast of power pop that has more pep than anything this side of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.Here's something else Speedy Ortiz likes to really take its time doing: a tour. The band is hitting up what seems like every major city and college town from here to Albuquerque and a few after that, including right here in the 305 at Gramps. Speedy Ortiz will stop at the Wynwood venue on Monday, October 23, giving you a little over a month to memorize all those new tracks, then re-memorize the ones from their classic records such asand the now decade-old. The last time Speed Ortiz performed in South Florida, it was opening for Interpol's sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach in 2019.The band has also rounded up a bunch of support acts, and Miami's getting a really good one: Baths. Will Wiesenfeld, the man behind the stage name, is best known for gentle indie-pop music on records like, as well as for his ambient project Geotic and his soundtrack work on. His latest track is called "Slut Hymn," and it's pretty good ! Pop-punk band Suzie True will also perform.Tickets for the show are currently available via Eventbrite for $16 plus fees, increasing to a still quite sensible $18 the day of the show.Below are the complete dates for Speedy Ortiz's North American tour:September 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda'sSeptember 6 - Kingston, NY - Tubby'sSeptember 7 - Hamden, CT - Space BallroomSeptember 8 - Somerville, MA - ONCE at the Center for Arts at the ArmorySeptember 10 - Troy, NY - No FunSeptember 11 - Winooski, VT - The Monkey HouseSeptember 13 - Montréal, QC - Casa Del PopoloSeptember 14 - Toronto, ON - RivoliSeptember 15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall'sSeptember 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto ProjectSeptember 18 - Columbus, OH - Ace of CupsSeptember 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid SchemeSeptember 21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray ArcadeSeptember 22 - Bloomington, IN - The BishopSeptember 23 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling TigerSeptember 25 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTRSeptember 26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug HarborSeptember 27 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland TavernSeptember 29 - Savannah, GA - Lodge of SorrowsSeptember 30 - Birmingham, AL - TrimTab Brewing CompanyOctober 1 - Memphis, TN - GrowlersOctober 3 - St. Louis, MO - The SinkholeOctober 4 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR PubOctober 6 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant StreetOctober 18 - Washington, DC - Black CatOctober 19 - Richmond, VA - The CamelOctober 20 - Durham, NC - The PinhookOctober 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade – PurgatoryOctober 23 - Miami, FL - GrampsOctober 24 - Winter Park, FL - ConduitOctober 25 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa GasaOctober 27 - Houston, TX - Black Magic Social ClubOctober 28 - Austin, TX - The ParishOctober 29 - Denton, TX - Andy's BarOctober 30 - San Antonio, TX - Paper TigerNovember 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Last ExitNovember 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The EchoNovember 6 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw StopNovember 8 - Portland, OR - Polaris HallNovember 9 - Seattle, WA - BarbozaNovember 10 - Bellingham, WA - The ShakedownNovember 11 - Vancouver, BC - The CobaltNovember 13 - Boise, ID - NeuroluxNovember 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban LoungeNovember 16 - Denver, CO - Globe HallNovember 17 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownNovember 18 - Lawrence, KS - The BottleneckNovember 19 - Des Moines, IA - xBkNovember 22 - Detroit, MI - Lager HouseDecember 16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom