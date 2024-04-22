Don Omar Proved He's Still the King at the Kaseya Center

click to enlarge Don Omar's performance at the Kaseya Center proved why he's still the King of Reggaeton. Photo by Jonathan Melendez

click to enlarge Surprisingly, Don Omar didn't bring out any guests during his performance at the Kaseya Center. Photo by Jonathan Melendez

On Sunday, Don Omar performed to a sold-out crowd at the Kaseya Center as he wrapped up the first leg of his Back to Reggaeton Tour. The tour is not only in support of the four-track EP of the same name but also a homage to Omar's 25-year career.The lights went down at 9 p.m. and a giant LED screen played a video of Don Omar in-meets-visuals. Soon, a crew of dancers emerged waving flags and three singers took up a makeshift choir stand. On the opposite side of the stage, the DJ got into position as a giant skull began rising from a staircase. As the video ended, the skull rotated 180 degrees to reveal Don Omar sitting in a chair as "Dale Don Dale" began to blare.The crowd roared as Omar walked down the stairway and made his way to the catwalk in front of the stage — and the performance took off from there. Generations of reggaeton fans, from the OGs who were there from the beginning to Zoomers who grew up listening to Don and kids who were dragged to the show by their parents, were standing and singing back to Don, who already had the whole arena in the palm of his hand.Next came "Repórtensen" and "Ronca" before Omar stopped to address the crowd, giving thanks to the Latino community, from those who call Puerto Rico home to the Venezuelan and Cuban communities. He called for unity among Latinos, noting how media outlets keep trying to pit Latin communities against one another.Omar also thanked several major players who had roles throughout his career. He told of how he met Héctor el Father and Tito El Bambino as intros to their collaborations "Baila Morena" and "Amor de Colegio." He thanked legendary production duo Luny Tunes before breaking into "Entre Té y Yo," "Tu Te Estas Calentando," and "Miralos." Then he flowed into "Reggaeton Latino" before taking a wardrobe-change break while another cutscene played on the LED screen.He returned to the opening notes of "Salió el Sol" as bright yellow lights engulfed the crowd. The pyro next to the stage only helped set the mood as the dancers added to the spectacle.Don shined a light on his work with legendary duo Wisin y Yandel, performing "Nadie Como Tu," "No Sé de Ella (My Space)," and "La Pared." And in a surprise move, he praised his biggest rival, Daddy Yankee, by playing their collaboration "Gata Gangster," followed by "Desafío." During the Yankee portion, a chess board was displayed on the screen with Don Omar represented as the king alongside a bishop.The crowd was treated to another video presentation before the dancers came out clad in futuristic silver costumes as Don launched into "Virtual Diva," one of the evening's top sing-along moments. Blue and purple lights covered the crowd and stage as he transitioned into "Blue Zone," followed by "Guaya Guaya" and "Hasta Abajo."The final segment felt like an Omar's Greatest Hits compilation. One last video played as he changed clothes again, then went straight into "Hasta Que Salga el Sol." It was only the beginning, as the next 30 minutes comprised the show's climax."Dile" came next, with the crowd giving back the same energy Omar was dishing out, singing along and filling in when Don passed the mic in their direction to let them supply the vocals. If you didn't think it could get louder and crazier than that, then you wouldn't have anticipated "Pobre Diabla" causing a veritable eruption. For the most part, the star let his fans belt out the words.Millennials leaped from their seats with the opening notes of the classic "Mayor Que Yo 3." But not even that could top "Ella y Yo," the collaboration between Don and Aventura frontman Romeo Santos. (Romeo wasn't present to join in, so Don had the crowd fill in for him.Naturally, Don saved the classic "Danza Kuduro" for his closer as confetti rained down from the rafters and the crowd followed the song's dance instructions. No sooner had Omar thanked everyone for coming and walked offstage than his DJ signaled for an encore, which took the form of twosoundtrack classics: "Conteo," followed by "Bandolero," which he introduced with a story of how he was lost before he found music.As has been the case throughout this entire 20-date tour, Omar was not only the main event but the only event — a rarity in the collaborative world of reggaeton. But when all was said and done, the artist had treated Miami to a spectacular evening filled with light and sound, proving that even a grizzled 46-year-old can still rock the house.Of course, those who missed this leg of the tour will have another shot when Don Omar resumes the Back to Reggaeton Tour on August 7.- "Dale Don Dale"- "Repórtensen"- "Ronca"- "Yo Puedo Con Todos"- "Sácala"- "Donqueo"- "Química"- "Baila Morena"- "Amor de Colegio"- "Entre Tú y Yo"- "Tu Te Estas Calentando"- "Miralos"- "Reggaeton Latino"- "Salió El Sol"- "Belly Danza"- "Sandunga"- "Ojitos Chiquititos"- "Nadie Como Tú"- "No Sé de Ella (My Space)"- "La Pared"- "Gata Gangster"- "Desafío"- "Virtual Diva"- "Blue Zone"- "Guaya Guaya"- "Hasta Abajo"- "Hasta Que Salga el Sol"- "Dile"- "Cuentale"- "Pobre Diabla"- "Mayor Que Yo 3"- "Ella y Yo"- "Taboo"- "Danza Kuduro"- "Conteo"- "Bandoleros"