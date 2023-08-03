Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for 2024, Including Miami

After kicking off in Glendale, Arizona, the tour stopped in cities like Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Chicago; Denver; and Los Angeles — but not Miami. South Florida fans that wanted to see Swift live had to trek up to Tampa to catch one of her three dates in April. Perhaps Swift's team had chosen Tampa for its central location in the state, giving fans from all corners of Florida an equal chance to see the pop star in person.
Or maybe not, because today Swift announced more North American dates of the Eras Tour in 2024 on Instagram, including a three-night stint at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on October 18-20, 2024. With the hopes of making the ticket-purchasing experience less painful, Swift encourages fans to register on her site, taylorswift.com, for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan to get priority access. The presale starts on Wednesday, August 9, at 11 a.m., and the chances of any tickets being left after that are very low.
The last time Swift performed in South Florida was in 2018 as part of her Reputation Tour.
So what's the Eras Tour all about? Exactly what it sounds like. It's an homage to the ten albums she's released so far, including her latest, Midnights. In her review of the first night of the tour, Phoenix New Times' Jennifer Goldberg described it as a "three-plus hour blockbuster show, an absolutely dazzling production that incorporated smoke, fire, confetti, props, and constant eye-popping onscreen visuals."
Taylor Swift. With Gracie Abrams. 7 p.m. Friday, October 18; Saturday, October 19; and Sunday, October 20, 2024; at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets go on presale Wednesday, August 9, at 11 a.m.