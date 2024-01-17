Concerts Singer-Songwriter Faye Webster Booked for Miami Beach Bandshell There's something distinctly tropical about Faye Webster's music that suits Miami's hazy climate. By Douglas Markowitz January 17, 2024 Faye Webster AEG Presents photo

[ { "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17482312", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17482310", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17482313", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]





Clearly, we're the ones that should get out more because Webster is throwing the beach ball in our court. She's just announced a show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday, March 27 — a perfect venue for her particular style of languid, reflective indie rock, recalling the likes of Waxahatchee and Natalie Prass. She'll be in town to promote her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, out March 1 via Secretly Canadian.



It's not all twangy guitars for this child of Atlanta's hip-hop-dominated music scene, actually. Webster had a bit of an unconventional come-up for a singer-songwriter: Before joining her current label, she started her career under the alt-rap wings of Awful Records. She's collaborated with the label's artists, including its founder, Father, on Atlanta Millionaires Club, and she's stayed connected with her hometown rap scene to this day — her latest single, the fuzzy-guitar jam



Webster will also hit up several other cities in the south and northeast with two additional Florida dates: St. Petersburg on March 26 and Orlando on March 28.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19,



March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

March 27 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

March 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

June 9 – New York, NY – Governor's Ball

June 11 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

June 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

June 14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

July 22 – Richmond, VA – Brown's Island

July 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center

July 27 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 30 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre



Faye Webster. With Upchuck. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, via axs.com. Singer-songwriter Faye Webster may hail from Atlanta, but there's something distinctly tropical about her music that suits Miami's hazy climate. Maybe it's all the pedal steel guitar on songs like "Room Temperature," with its vacation-ready refrain of "I should get out more."Clearly, we're the ones that should get out more because Webster is throwing the beach ball in our court. She's just announced a show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday, March 27 — a perfect venue for her particular style of languid, reflective indie rock, recalling the likes of Waxahatchee and Natalie Prass. She'll be in town to promote her new album,, out March 1 via Secretly Canadian.It's not all twangy guitars for this child of Atlanta's hip-hop-dominated music scene, actually. Webster had a bit of an unconventional come-up for a singer-songwriter: Before joining her current label, she started her career under the alt-rap wings of Awful Records. She's collaborated with the label's artists, including its founder, Father, on "Flowers" from her album, and she's stayed connected with her hometown rap scene to this day — her latest single, the fuzzy-guitar jam "Lego Ring," features none other than Lil Yachty, a friend from middle school. She's a consummate Gen-Z artist, disregarding genre structures and doing things her way.Webster will also hit up several other cities in the south and northeast with two additional Florida dates: St. Petersburg on March 26 and Orlando on March 28.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, via AXS . The show is produced by AEG, the world's second-largest concert promoter behind Live Nation. Atlanta indie rock band Upchuck will open. Find all of Webster's tour dates below.March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus LiveMarch 27 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach BandshellMarch 28 – Orlando, FL – House of BluesMarch 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron CityJune 9 – New York, NY – Governor's BallJune 11 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp PavilionJune 12 – Charlotte, NC – The FillmoreJune 14 – Manchester, TN – BonnarooJuly 22 – Richmond, VA – Brown's IslandJuly 24 – Washington, DC – The AnthemJuly 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music CenterJuly 27 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk DownsJuly 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AEJuly 30 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreAugust 4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre