Singer-Songwriter Faye Webster Booked for Miami Beach Bandshell

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster may hail from Atlanta, but there's something distinctly tropical about her music that suits Miami's hazy climate. Maybe it's all the pedal steel guitar on songs like "Room Temperature," with its vacation-ready refrain of "I should get out more."
Clearly, we're the ones that should get out more because Webster is throwing the beach ball in our court. She's just announced a show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday, March 27 — a perfect venue for her particular style of languid, reflective indie rock, recalling the likes of Waxahatchee and Natalie Prass. She'll be in town to promote her new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, out March 1 via Secretly Canadian.
It's not all twangy guitars for this child of Atlanta's hip-hop-dominated music scene, actually. Webster had a bit of an unconventional come-up for a singer-songwriter: Before joining her current label, she started her career under the alt-rap wings of Awful Records. She's collaborated with the label's artists, including its founder, Father, on "Flowers" from her album Atlanta Millionaires Club, and she's stayed connected with her hometown rap scene to this day — her latest single, the fuzzy-guitar jam "Lego Ring," features none other than Lil Yachty, a friend from middle school. She's a consummate Gen-Z artist, disregarding genre structures and doing things her way.
Webster will also hit up several other cities in the south and northeast with two additional Florida dates: St. Petersburg on March 26 and Orlando on March 28.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, via AXS. The show is produced by AEG, the world's second-largest concert promoter behind Live Nation. Atlanta indie rock band Upchuck will open. Find all of Webster's tour dates below.
March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
March 27 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
March 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
June 9 – New York, NY – Governor's Ball
June 11 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
June 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
June 14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
July 22 – Richmond, VA – Brown's Island
July 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center
July 27 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs
July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 30 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 4 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Faye Webster. With Upchuck. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, January 19, via axs.com.