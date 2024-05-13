Christian Nodal Will Bring His Pa'l Cora Tour to Miami This Fall

Regional Mexican superstar Christian Nodal announced today the North American leg of his Pa'l Cora Tour, which will start on September 11 in Seattle and stop at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Saturday, November 2.
Nodal has become a household name since starting his career at the age of 18 in 2017. He introduced the Latino community to mariacheño, a style of regional Mexican music that uses mariachi strings and horns alongside the accordion, which is more traditionally heard in norteño music. The 25-year-old is regarded as an important figure in changing the perception of regional Mexican music, with his tatted exterior giving him the appearance of a SoundCloud rapper.
The tour announcement comes during an explosive time for Nodal, who welcomed a child with partner Argentinian rapper and singer Cazzu last September. Nodal has also been collaborating with Mexico's newest talents, including Grupo Frontera and Peso Pluma, this year alone, racking up millions of streams on Spotify along the way. He's also worked with other Mexican artists, such as Angela Aguilar and Banda MS, in the past.
Nodal hasn't been afraid to stray from his traditional Mexican sound. Working with the likes of Romeo Santos, Kany Garcia, Sebastian Yatra, and Mana, he has given himself exposure to a much wider audience than other regional Mexican artists of the past.
Not surprisingly, he was the first regional Mexican solo act to land sold-out tour dates for the European leg of his Pa’l Coral tour this summer. Cities for that leg include Zurich, Paris, and London — a shift from the typical locales where artists like Nodal play. He sold out three dates at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, also known as El Choli, the mecca for many reggaeton artists. It marked a milestone for the crossover appeal that regional Mexican music has enjoyed over the past few years.
The Miami show this fall comes a little more than a year after Nodal last stopped by Magic City in October 2023 as part of his Foraji2 Tour. This being his second time playing at the Kaseya Center, Nodal will undoubtedly be prepared to give the audience a unique show that shows his love for regional Mexican music.
Tickets for the Pa'l Cora Tour go on sale Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. via cmnevents.com. The presale starts Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. with the password MIANODAL.
Here are the full dates for the North American leg of Nodal's Pa'l Cora Tour:
September 11 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
September 12 – Toyota Center – Kennewick, WA
September 20 – SAP Center – San José, CA
September 26 – Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA
September 27 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA
September 28 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
September 29 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ
October 4 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO
October 6 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT
October 10 – Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX
October 11 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
October 12 – Moody Center – Austin, TX
October 13 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX
October 18 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL
October 20 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
October 23 – Place Bell – Montreal, CAN
October 24 – Coca Cola Coliseum – Toronto, CAN
October 26 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
October 27 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA
November 1 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL
November 2 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
November 3 – Hertz Arena – Ft. Myers, FL
November 8 – Gas South Arena – Atlanta, GA
November 9 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
November 10 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
Christian Nodal. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.