Tokischa Announces Naci Perra Pride Tour With Two South Florida Dates

Dembow superstar Tokischa will return to South Florida during Pride Month as part of her Naci Perra Pride Tour.
May 17, 2024
Tokischa's recently announced Naci Perra Pride Tour will stop at LIV on June 13 and Daer Dayclub on June 30.
Tokischa's recently announced Naci Perra Pride Tour will stop at LIV on June 13 and Daer Dayclub on June 30. Tokischa photo
Controversial Dominican rapper and singer Tokischa is returning to South Florida during Pride Month as part of her Naci Perra Pride Tour (that roughly translates to "born a slut").

The openly bisexual artist has been very proud to represent the queer community, and her tour through several big LGBTQ festivals, such as LadyLand Festival, Toronto Pride, and LA Pride in the Park, goes to show her dedication to representation. Her South Florida stops include performances at LIV on June 13 and Daer Dayclub on June 30.

This tour comes off the cusp of her homecoming Boiler Room set in Santo Domingo, where guests like La Perversa, Meloso, Químico Ultra Mega, and Yailin La Más Viral came and partied with La Santa Popola. The performance occurred at the end of her PPL Presidente Tour.

Since New Times last spoke with her in 2022, Tokischa has been on the trail of success, having collaborated with Sexyy Red, Yomel El Meloso, Ozuna, and Eladio Carrión. Her biggest hits, though, have been with trap superstars Ñengo Flow and Anuel AA on the very raunchy "Delincuente" and "Hung Up on Tokischa," her collaboration with the Queen of Pop, Madonna.
However, mainstream audiences have probably come to know her best for her feature on Spanish artist Bad Gyal's "Chulo pt.2" along with fellow queer icon Young Miko. It's amassed 300 million streams on Spotify alone.

She's also recently worked with Tainy on the soundtrack for the Netflix film Rebel Moon, appearing on the song "Jalo!" To top it all off, she was featured on Amazon Music's Gallery session, performing a rendition of her song "Candy."

Her latest offering is her turn on Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza's "Ride or Die Pt. 2," which also features Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano.

Tokischa. 11 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $50 via tixr.com. Noon Sunday, June 30, at Daer Dayclub, 1 Lucky St., Hollywood; 954-779-4750; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $30 via tixr.com.
