Childish Gambino Announces Tour After Surprise-Dropping New Album

Like a comic book superhero resurrected from the dead, Childish Gambino has made a shocking return. In the last 24 hours, Donald Glover released a new record under his musical persona, and he's also just announced a massive tour behind it. He'll be at the Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, September 5.If you're confused, it might be because you've heard Gambino had retired from music. While it is true that Glover had previously announced he would no longer make music as Childish Gambino — a name he had sourced from a rap-name generator — apparently, that's not the case Last night, he dropped a new album,. Initially released in an unfinished state as, the record was uploaded by the artist to the website donaldgloverpresents.com before being taken down. Then the pandemic happened. One might assume Glover decided to take his sweet time touching up the record, which in its finished form features 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, Summer Walker, and Young Nudy, among others. In that time, he's also been quite busy with acting work, making two final seasons of his hit FX showand starring in Amazon'sremake series with Maya Erskine.Glover initially rose to fame in the early 2010s as a comic actor, makingwith his sketch comedy troupe Derrick Comedy and starring as reformed jock Troy on Dan Harmon's cult hit NBC series. It was on theset where he met close collaborator Ludwig Göransson, now best known as an Oscar-winning composer forand, and the two began making music for Glover's Childish Gambino project., their first record, famously earned a nasty 1.6 review from Pitchfork , but the record earned fans nonetheless, and the next Gambino album, 2013's high-concept, was even more successful, with "3005" charting on theHot 100.Following the acclaimed first season ofin 2016, Glover switched things up significantly. His album from that year,jettisons rap entirely in favor of glossy, ecstatic soul. It made huge waves in the music industry, with "Redbone" reaching number 12 on the Hot 100 and earning three Grammy nominations. Two years later, in 2018, he dropped another bomb: "This Is America." The shocking single and video, directed byshowrunner Hiro Murai, in which a shirtless Glover switches between gleefully dancing to African guitar folk and slaughtering children and seniors with a variety of guns against dark trap music, was instantly controversial, widely discussed, and dissected for its incisive view of gun violence and police brutality against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement. The song debuted at number one on theand eventually swept the Grammys, winning Best Music Video and Record and Song of the Year. He also continued to work in Hollywood, starring in films such asand the Tom Hollandmovies. He starred as the voice of Simba in Disney's live-actionreboot and as Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo-centeredTickets for Gambino's New World Tour go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the presale via thenewworldtour.com . Willow Smith (AKA Willow) will open. See all the tour dates below.August 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom CenterAugust 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterAugust 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv ForumAugust 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterAugust 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaAugust 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaAugust 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaAugust 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterAugust 23 – Boston, MA – TD GardenAugust 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan ArenaAugust 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterAugust 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterAugust 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One ArenaAugust 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC ArenaSeptember – 1 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaSeptember 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaSeptember 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaSeptember 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank ArenaSeptember 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterSeptember 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSeptember 10 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterSeptember 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterSeptember 13 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaSeptember 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterSeptember 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterSeptember 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaSeptember 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaSeptember 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterSeptember 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaSeptember 24 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterSeptember 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaSeptember 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank SaddledomeSeptember 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers PlaceOctober 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterOctober 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center