The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Dierks Bentley: With Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights. Got a twang and a hankering for some cowboy music? Perhaps Lil Nas X has you changing your musical preference from "everything but country." Either way, Coral Sky Amphitheatre has a show for you this weekend. Headliner Dierks Bentley will be a Modern Day Drifter finding a home for his music onstage in West Palm. The prolific country singer will help you Feel That Fire when he plays his massive country hits. He's bringing along Canadian chanteuse Tenille Townes, California crooner Jon Pardi, and his '90s supergroup cover band, Hot Country Knights. 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $110.

Air Supply. You'd think Air Supply would be "All Out of Love" after performing as a group since the late '70s, but that is certainly not the case. These Aussies who manage to make soft rock enjoyable are on tour again. On Friday, they're hitting up Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, where you can not only get "Lost in Love" but also try your luck at the slots. The band now tours as a duo with two original members, Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell. The pair and former bandmate Chrissie Hammond met while performing in an Australian 1975 production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Head up to Coconut Creek with your honey and let Air Supply do all the sweet-talking for you. 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55.

Silvestre Dangond. Think the accordion is only for polka geeks and Weird Al? Then you’ve never been to a vallenato concert, where sexy couples dance body-to-body to accordion-heavy music. See for yourself as Colombia's own Dangond and his band perform classic vallenato covers from Diomedes Diaz, Los Betos, Los Hermanos Zuleta, and others. The show also coincides with Colombian Independence Day, so expect a heightened celebration. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $28 to $352.

Young the Giant & Fitz and the Tantrums: With Coin. There's a lot of angry-sounding rock out there. But at the other end of the spectrum, Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Coin continue to churn out pleasant and poppy rock deliciousness. The three bands will play a marathon show at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Saturday. As for a preshow playlist, you can't go wrong with YTG's "Superposition," Fitz's infectious "HandClap," and Coin's "Run." And if you haven't listened to Young the Giant in a while, catch up with this critical New Times take. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $69.50.



Holy Ghost!: With Dude Skywalker. It's summer and you're feeling synthy. Thank the heavens Brooklyn duo Holy Ghost! is headed to Floyd Miami to provide you with the soundtrack to these steamiest of days. Childhood friends Nick Millhiser and Alex Frankel started out as part of hip-hop group Automato, whose first album was produced by two musical titans: LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and DFA's Tim Goldsworthy. After that, they went synth-pop, remixing works by Moby and Cut Copy to the delight of dancers everywhere. They recently put out their third album, Work, and are on tour to promote it. So get ready for some live DJ action and blistered feet. 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.