The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: GZA, Coheed and Cambria, Deadmau5, and More

This week, Wu-Tang Clan's GZA presents his Liquid Swords album at the Joint of Miami, Coheed and Cambria brings its A Window of the Waking Mind Tour to the FPL Solar Amphitheater, and Canadian DJ/producer Deadmau5 helps celebrate Miami Swim Week at LIV.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 11

Born of Osiris: 7 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Jazz Jam: With the Ciel Trio, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Jesus Gallimore: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 12

Brave Girls: 8 p.m., $103.75. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Coheed and Cambria: With Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica, 6:30 p.m., $35-$89.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, July 13

Beatriz Guzman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sicaria Sound: 9 p.m., $20-$50. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Tony L Issac: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, July 14

Alok: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Blackberry Smoke: With Elizabeth Cook, 7 p.m., $33. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Diego Melgar Trio: 6-8 p.m., Free. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Konstantina Gianni: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Matthias Meyer: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 15

American Idiots and Blink 180 Deux: 7 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Ärtifakt: With Kevin Ferhati, Carlo Vento, DJ Prim, and others., 11 p.m., $10-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Bound: 11 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Cash Cash: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Charly Jordan: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

DJ Pipe, Highkin, and Kev Gee: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jaden: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Joel DaSilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Josh Butler: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Le Youth: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Los Amigos Invisibles: 8 p.m., $35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Moon Boots and Rodriguez Jr.: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Ney Matogrosso: 8 p.m., $48-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Roy Rosenfeld: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sweat's Summer Sock Hop: With Lolo and DJ Hottpants., 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Saturday, July 16

Aaron Lebos: Abstract Citizen: 8:30 p.m., $25-$30. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Andrew Music Club: With Mall Grab, INVT, Elias Garcia, and Sel.6., 6 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. Lot 11 Skatepark, 301-349 NW Second St., Miami, 754-300-9912, skatefree.org.

Bob Lind: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Celebrando La Independencia de Colombia y Venezuela: With Felipe Pelaez, Nelson Velasquez, Checo Acosta, and others, 6 p.m., $25. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Deadmau5: 11 p.m., $60-$80. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Family Values RSC: With White Pony, Lit Bizkit, and Products of Rage., 9 p.m., $5-$10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Festival Colombiano: 7 p.m., $31-$506. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Firstworld, Rick Moon, and John Franco: 8:30-11:30 p.m., $10-$16. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Francisco el Hombre and Céu: 8 p.m., $25-$35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Green Velvet, Francesca Lombardo & Carlita: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

GZA: 10 p.m., $20-$400. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Kvsh: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Kyau & Albert: 9 a.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Love for Sale, A Tribute to Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Madota: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Matt Maeson: With 1-800-Brennan-Collect, 7 p.m., $23.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Paul Oakenfold: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Rae Sremmurd: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

R.K.M. & Ken-Y: 9 p.m., $40-$70. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Sofia Kourtesis: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Swim Week Swim Club: With Joeski, Differ, Ella Romand, and others., 2-11 p.m., $25. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Tim Reaper, DJ Swisha, and Jan Anthony: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Sunday, July 17

Airwaves to Heaven: 7 p.m., $10. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Amaré: 8 p.m., Free. Baby Jane, 500 Brickell Ave. Suite 105E, Miami, 786-623-3555, babyjanemiami.com.

Bill Patrick, Roustam, Demenz, and Samdhi: 10 p.m., $14.89. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.